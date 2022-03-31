After hacking MercadoLibre, Lapsus$ leaked information about the unicorn Globant

Buenos Aires—Globant (GLOB), the Argentine unicorn, co-founded by Martín Migoya (its current CEO) in 2003, was the new victim of the Lapsus$ group, who leaked 70GB of internal data from the company, according to the newspaper La Nación. Among these data, the master access codes of various internal services offered by the company would be included.

The latest attack was spread by Lapsus$ through Telegram, notifying that “we are officially back from our vacations”, thus leaking the 70 gb of source code to the more than 53 thousand members who follow him in this application.

Globant offices. The Argentine unicorn has more than 23,500 employees and is present in 18 countries

Background

Weeks ago it was revealed that Lapsus$ had managed to leak information from MercadoLibre (MELI) and MercadoPago. The company confirmed that the hack affected more than 300 thousand users. But this was not the only attack.

Days ago, microsoft (MSFT) confirmed that it was Lapsus$ who got “limited access to their systems”after the group claimed to have obtained the source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Okta, Nvidia (NVDA) and Samsung, have been another of the victims of this alleged teenager.

official response

The company claimed to have detected that “a limited section of our company code repository has been subject to unauthorized access”. And he specified that the information in question is limited to “certain source code and documentation related to the project for a very limited number of customers.”

Meanwhile, they assured that to date no “no evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our customers have been affected.”

