after having criticized her, this actress of the saga defends JK Rowling after the transphobic controversies

For several years now, JK Rowling, the author behind the cult franchise Harry Potter, is accused of transphobia. His public speaking displeases, so much so that many big names in culture have had to distance themselves from the British writer. Only, an actress of the saga Harry Potter recently came to his rescue, after criticizing him in 2020.

when miriam margolyes tackled jk rowling

Since supporting Maya Forstater, a British researcher who was fired after claiming no one could “change his biological sex” in December 2019, JK Rowling is described as transphobic. Several actors of the franchise, as well as other personalities, have criticized this opinion. A dissociation undertaken by Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, for example, but also by Miriam Margolyes. Her name does not necessarily speak to you, but Miriam Margolyes is none other than the interpreter of Professor Pomona Sprout, professor of botany at Hogwarts and director of the Hufflepuff house in the saga. Harry Potter.

In July 2020, she declared in particular that JK Rowling had a “conservative” view of transgender people:

“She has a pretty conservative view of transgender people. It’s about personal happiness. If you’re serious about becoming a woman, you should be allowed to. You can’t be fascist about it.”

towards a debate between JK rowling and emma watson?

JK Rowling was making headlines again last week after attending a ‘Respect my Sex’ campaign lunch with Maya Forstater. And during an interview for Radio Times, Margolyes finally defended JK Rowling after criticizing her two years earlier. According to her, Rowling would be a “generous woman” and would not deserve such an outburst of hatred.

“There’s a spectrum and people can be anywhere along it. There’s no one answer to all these trans questions. But I think the hate that JK Rowling has received is out of place. I don’t know her at all. I admire her as a human being. She’s a generous woman, she’s a brilliant writer.”

According to Margolyes, if people were kinder to each other, “much of the misery would disappear“. A change of position for the British actress who finally added that she would be happy to serve as a mediator between JK Rowling and Emma Watson, whose interposed statements are stormy. It remains to be seen whether such a meeting would be possible.