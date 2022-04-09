After her mastectomy, Adamari López gets a tattoo

Adamari López gets a tattoo after her mastectomy

After having battled cancer, the beautiful actress and driver Adamari López underwent a mastectomywhich consists of the removal of all of the woman’s front charms.

The driver Adamari López fulfilled her great dream of becoming a tattoo in the chest after undergoing a mastectomy after fighting breast cancer which she overcame five years ago.

As you may remember, this young Puerto Rican was diagnosed with the disease at 33 years of age and underwent a double mastectomy.

After losing 15 kg in the last few months, the presenter has experienced amazing changes in her body and recently the actress shared about her weight loss, which she says has given her a new motivation.

This is how, through a video shared on her official Facebook account, the woman born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, shared the procedure to which she underwent to tattoo her front charms and said she was happy to be able to fulfill her dream, as she pointed out that it is a change I wanted to make a long time ago.

As you know, a few years ago I went through breast cancer and today, thanks to my dear Raquel from Alquimia Beauty Healing, I once again had that security and femininity that represents us so much as a woman. I wanted to share this video for some women who are going through this and serve as a motivation, “said the actress.

The presenter explains that documenting the process is so that other women who have gone through similar situations in their fight against breast cancer can recover their self-esteem.

Going back in time a bit, it was in 2005, when Adamari López confirmed her positive diagnosis with breast cancer while having a relationship with singer Luis Fonsi.

The actress of “Amigas y Rivales” required 12 surgeries with which she added not only physical but also emotional injuries.

In this way, it is like recently, the driver underwent an aesthetic procedure which consisted of tattooing her charms.