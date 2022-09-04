after her non-binary coming out, the singer returns to the pronoun “She”

The famous singer Demi Lovato announced to the world that she felt non-binary. Would she reconsider her decision?

The American singer, who came out non-binary in 2021, would rather identify with the female gender at the moment. Indeed, she would like to return to the pronoun ‘elle’ instead of ‘iel’ (“they/them” in English). The beautiful brunette explained the reasons for this change in a podcast, Spout, this Tuesday, August 2. The interpreter of Cool for the summer confided in the facilitator, Tamara Dhia. Demi Lovato explains: I am a very fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music and my creativity. » She continues: “ I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced between my male energy and my female energy. When I was faced with the choice of entering a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’. I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman or a man. »

On Instagram, the pop star has also recently added to the list of pronouns that can define the ‘she’ and the possessive pronoun ‘her’. However, she did not withdraw the pronoun ‘iel’. This term is used by some non-binary people to define themselves. It is also used when the gender of the person is not known, to avoid hurting the person concerned. Nowadays, it is very common on social networks to see displayed the pronouns that the person prefers to be used to refer to them. This way, we avoid being disrespectful! Demi Lovato also explained this in the podcast. She says: ” Lately I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’ve embraced ‘she’ again, but I think it’s important to remember that no one is perfect. Everyone gets the pronoun wrong at one time or another, and most importantly, people learn. It’s just a matter of respect. »

Everyone’s acceptance is essential

Demi Lovato is among the public figures helping to raise awareness about the issue. These days, many non-binary people decide to come out. Thus, they can be themselves, and explain their situation to those around them. Moreover, the use of appropriate pronouns helps them to feel more accepted and recognized in the media. The BBC had raised this subject during the non-binary coming out of Sam Smith, another singer. It is important to use the right terms when referring to someone! The British station’s former LGBTI correspondent spoke about this feeling of deep isolation non-binary people. He wrote : ” For a long time, people who identify as non-binary have been calling for greater awareness of the issues they face in being themselves on a daily basis. » He added that representation is not everything, but ” this kind of spotlight on their lives is exactly what the community needs. »