After her short film “All Too Well”, Taylor Swift wants to direct a film

Satisfied by her experience as a director on the short film All Too Well, Taylor Swift now dreams of tackling a larger film. In any case, that’s what she told director Mike Mills at the Tribeca Film Festival last weekend.

“It would be so fantastic to write and direct something…a feature film. I don’t see anything bigger in terms of scale. I liked making such an intimate film,” she explained during this discussion relayed by the HollywoodReporterreferring directly to his short film with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien inspired by his eponymous ballad.

Impostor

However, and while she has also directed many of her music videos over the years, Taylor Swift still feels impostor syndrome due to her lack of film training. “I had impostor syndrome like, ‘No, you can’t do that. Other people are doing it and they’ve been to school doing it,'” he said. She keeps. “There are so many decisions you have to make. Saying “I don’t know” isn’t really an option in most cases. »

It remains to be hoped that Taylor Swift will be able to overcome her reservations to tackle one day or another the production of a feature film. In the meantime, she will be showingamsterdamthe next film by David O. Russell starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Rami Malek.