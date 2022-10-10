After her wedding, Jennifer Lopez appears without make-up with her alliance on Instagram
It’s official: Jennifer Lopez is (finally) married to Ben Affleck. For her first photo as a wife, the singer revealed herself without make-up on Instagram.
“We did it,” writes Jennifer Lopez in her “On The Go” newsletter. Twenty years after the first marriage proposal, the singer (finally) said “yes” to Ben Affleck during a ceremony in Las Vegas. The one we affectionately nicknamed “Jenny from the Block” is now called Jennifer Lynn Affleck. To announce this good news, the star shared a photo that says a lot about her happiness. Smiling and sporting a new ring on her left ring finger, J-lo posed without makeup for her first photo as a married woman. A snapshot published on Instagram which is a pleasure to see! Results ? Within hours, the post garnered more than a million likes. Her admirers (and there are many of them) took the opportunity to congratulate her but also to admire her make-up free beauty and her flawless complexion. Oh, love…
See this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A quick and easy bridal hairstyle
A few hours after the ceremony, the first photos of the wedding were unveiled. For the dress, Jennifer Lopez opted for a “dress straight out of one of my old movies,” she wrote in her newsletter. A nod, perhaps, to meeting them on movie sets. On the hairstyle side, simplicity was also essential. Styled by her lifelong friend and hairstylist, Chris…
Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr