after his hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo promises something heavy for the end of the season!

Already author of a hat-trick against Tottenham a month ago (3-2), Cristiano Ronaldo did it again yesterday at Old Trafford, against Norwich (3-2).

After his 60th hat-trick career, the Portuguese striker does not intend to stop there. “30 hat-tricks before 30 years old and 30 hat-tricks after 30 years old. It’s time to unbalance the scales!” wrote CR7 on his social networks.

While Manchester United are currently 5th in the English league, Cristiano Ronaldo still has six games to score his 61st hat-trick, and qualify the Red Devils for the Champions League. First big meeting for him on Tuesday (9 p.m.), on the lawn of the ogre Liverpool.

CR7 promises more triplets

30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/McgGZBmzyh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 17, 2022