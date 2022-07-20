After his health problems, Justin Bieber will resume his tour!

While the previous two years have been marked by the health crisis and the impossibility of performing in concert around the world, the Canadian-born singer seems determined to place 2022 under the sign of song… and lives! It is therefore for the greatest pleasure of his community that Justin Bieber unveiled, in March 2021, Justice, his seventh studio album. Driven by titles Anyone, Lonely or Peacheson which he is accompanied by Daniel Caesar, the new opus of the planetary star has met with enormous success.

A few months ago, Justin Bieber started his world tour and after a visit to the Coachella festival in April, he announced that he would perform in France in March 2023. An event that we thought was compromised following to the health problems that the singer has just encountered. “Hello everyone (…) as you can see on my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt” he explained to his millions of subscribers in a rather disturbing video where we see him with half of his face paralyzed. A situation that forced him to cancel a whole series of concerts. “So for those who are frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see” he continues, asking his fans to “keep in their prayers”.

Only here it seems that Justin Bieber has regained the hair of the beast. At least, that’s what an official statement suggests on which we discover that the star will resume the course of his tour on July 31 at the Lucca Festival in Italy. It is also specified that the singer will honor his shows in Europe before continuing his world tour through South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As for the canceled concerts in North America, we will still have to wait before discovering the postponement dates. Regarding his concerts in France next year, no change is to be reported. A real relief for fans of the artist!