After his mother, it is to his cousin that Dwayne Johnson offers a house… Kim Kardashian makes Anna Wintour love selfies…

June 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian takes a duck face selfie with Anna Wintour

Kim Kardashian took a selfie with Anna Wintour! What could be more banal, you will tell us. But in reality, this shot is a real event since it is quite simply the first selfie of the editor-in-chief of vogue, who has always hated this practice. “The Bobbsey twins,” wrote the reality TV star in the caption, referring to the series of children’s books featuring two inseparable sisters.

However, while Kim Kardashian showed her most beautiful duck face for the occasion, the fashion journalist contented herself with sketching a simple smile while forming the V for victory with her fingers. And it’s already a lot for the one who nevertheless inspired the character of the editor-in-chief of the Devil wears Prada…

Ed Sheeran to be compensated for ‘Shape of You’ plagiarism case

Last April, Ed Sheeran and the co-authors of Shape of You won the battle in the plagiarism suit brought against them by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, two British artists. They not only claimed the pop star’s hit was ‘strictly similar’ to their 2015 hit oh whybut also that Ed Sheeran was accustomed to the fact, even calling him a “magpie thief”.

Arguments that will not have convinced the judge who, not content to dismiss the two accusers, now obliges them to cover the legal costs of the defense. A total amounting to the modest sum of 916,000 pounds, or just over a million euros, as reported by the BBC.