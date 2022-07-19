after his skid, Cristiano Ronaldo let go by an association… and his club this summer?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

On Saturday, Manchester United again disappointed against Everton. In addition to a defeat (0-1) which undoubtedly means the end of Champions League hopes, the Red Devils have generally displayed a very gloomy face at Goodison Park. With in particular a Cristiano Ronaldo who had to wait until the very end of the match to frame his first shot.

A CR7 sufficiently exceeded to crack at the end of the meeting. For 48 hours, the controversy has raged around the Portuguese star who slammed the mobile phone of a young 14-year-old Everton fan on the ground, whose mother reacted strongly this Sunday, when the police announced to investigate this episode.

Save The Children confirms that it no longer collaborates with CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo who now sees an association distancing itself from him. Indeed, CR7 has long highlighted the children’s defense association Save The Children, which the English daily The Sun contacted for a reaction. “Cristiano Ronaldo has supported the work of Save the Children for poor families around the world. He has not worked with Save the Children since July 2018 and is no longer an ambassador for Save the Children”, hastened to communicate the association while UNICEF, for its part, did not wish to react. At the same time, the Manchester Evening News ensures for its part that the Red Devils, if they should not sanction CR7 for this behavior, think on the other hand in the longer term and wonder if CR7 should really have its place in the project. athlete next season. A departure as early as next summer could therefore already be taking shape…