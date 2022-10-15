After his trial with Amber Heard, Jhonny Deep reappears with a radical change of look

Johnny Depp faced a libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, this 2022. Photo: EFE – MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Johnny Depp appeared in the outside a theater in New York, United States, signing autographs for fans who were there on October 12.

Depp surprised his followers by appearing without his characteristic beard and mustache that accompanied him for more than a decade. Wearing a blue hat and sunglasses, the actor was preparing to give a musical show with his friend and rock singer, Jeff Beck.

Known for having played Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Grindelwald in “Fantastic Animals”, Depp is fully dedicated to doing a concert tour in the United States promoting his album “18″.

Depp is also remembered for starring four months ago in one of the most media trials of this 2022, when before a jury, he and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, faced each other in court over accusations of defamation on both sides.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of the movie “Diary of a Seducer” in 2011 and shortly after their relationship would begin. They got married in 2015 but, 15 months after the marriage, they filed for divorce.

In 2018, Heard published an article in The Washington Post, claiming to be “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”. Although Depp’s name is not mentioned within the article, it is understood that she was referring to him due to a restraining order that she requested after her separation.

After several months of struggle, loss of important contracts for both, Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Amber Heard in “Aquaman”, the final verdict was given last June when the actor successfully left the trial, although also it was made clear that they both shared the blame for domestic violence charges.

Depp had to pay Heard 2 million dollars of the 100 that she demanded in compensation for the damages; and she had to give him $15 million in punitive damages.

How did Johnny Depp become famous?

Your role as Glen Lantz in the horror movie “Nightmare Without End” in 1983 made him a teen idol. Depp starred in the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands”which gave him his first Golden Globe nomination and critical acclaim.