After his turbulent transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement about his future

Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement about his future
Posted on September 21, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet updated on September 21, 2022 at 10:20 a.m.
This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo tried by all means to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese clan then offered its services to many European clubs, to no avail. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is still with the Red Devils. But there is no question for him of ending his career soon.
Despite his return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to help his team secure a place for this edition of the Champions League. As a result, the Portuguese wanted to leave the Red Devils this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo moreover lived through a rather turbulent transfer window, where he suffered numerous refusals.
Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to leave
In effect, Jorge Mendesthe agent of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, offered the services of his client to many European clubs. Naples, chelseathe PSGI’Atlético de Madridthe Borussia Dortmundthe SportingPortugal… Nothing to do, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find a taker this summer and was therefore forced to stay at Manchester United.
Euro 2024 in sight?
Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend to end his career anytime soon. ” I still feel motivated, my ambition is great. I am in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup, but also play the next Euro (in 2024). I am happy. It is with pride that I see the guys I have played with, with whom I will play. Diogo (Jota) even jokes with me: “you played with everyone, you will become a carcass” he revealed at the Quinas de Ouro gala held in Portugal. If he holds out by then, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 39 at the time of Euro 2024.
