After his turbulent transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement about his future

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement about his future

Posted on September 21, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet updated on September 21, 2022 at 10:20 a.m.



This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo tried by all means to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese clan then offered its services to many European clubs, to no avail. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is still with the Red Devils. But there is no question for him of ending his career soon.

Despite his return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to help his team secure a place for this edition of the Champions League. As a result, the Portuguese wanted to leave the Red Devils this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo moreover lived through a rather turbulent transfer window, where he suffered numerous refusals.

Mercato: Thunderbolt for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/wek6K9ejKO pic.twitter.com/Br9uaLw5Ij — le10sport (@le10sport) September 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to leave

In effect, Jorge Mendesthe agent of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, offered the services of his client to many European clubs. Naples, chelseathe PSGI’Atlético de Madridthe Borussia Dortmundthe SportingPortugal… Nothing to do, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find a taker this summer and was therefore forced to stay at Manchester United.

Euro 2024 in sight?