After hours of registration, nothing is known about the Flying Fox yacht

After several hours searching the luxury yacht Flying Fox in the port of San Soucí, in the Dominican capital, neither the military forces employed, nor the acting public ministry, said if they found any indication of money laundering or weapons in the interior of the motorboat.

Nor was it clear in what conditions the motor ship remains in the national territory, which was the subject of a combined search by the Dominican military and prosecutors, plus personnel from the United States Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

When the acting personnel were approached to obtain more information regarding the Flying Fox, the words that stood out the most were: “That is confidential information” or they claimed to “have no information” on the subject.

Something that caught the attention of spectators, onlookers and communicators were the people who dressed in black carried zip bags, brushes and firearms in their hands, with which they approached different places on the yacht and supposedly were looking for evidence.

At some moments I can see in the distance how clothes and shoes that were inside the Flying Fox were seen in a plastic basket.

Notoriously those who were in the place moved objects from place and sometimes took photos, on the part of the yacht travelers there was a person who clearly served as the group’s guide.

nothing for the press

Several members of the press were verbally assaulted by the personnel who work in the security of the port, since they said that the media “should not be present there”, in turn every time a national or foreigner left the the marine terminal was prohibited from speaking or responding to any kind of intervention with the press by “superior orders”.

“You don’t have to say anything to them,” exclaimed a member of the security personnel, referring to the national press that covered the incidents.

People who boarded the yacht, so as not to be identified through photographs, sometimes wore masks or dark glasses so as not to be seen completely.

Through the gate of the port, personnel of the Dominican Navy could be seen carrying long weapons and around the luxurious acquisition.

The Dominican authorities had declared that an investigation is being carried out on the motor ship on alleged “money laundering and arms trafficking.”

Judicial authorization

“The search is carried out under authorization 0094-March-2022, issued by the Coordination of the Investigating Courts of the National District, on the afternoon of March 31, 2022,” according to the public ministry.

The public ministry reported that it carried out the operation by virtue of formal legal cooperation with the United States of America, due to the international agreements to fight crime and crime, signed by the Dominican Republic.

United States investigates

This order states that the Public Ministry requests to carry out the search, since the United States has an investigation open against several targets dedicated to money laundering on an international scale.

On the part of the US government, agents from the US Homeland Security Investigations Office (HSI) are inside the boat, who were investigating on the yacht.

Many citizens took out their cell phones or cameras and from their vehicles recorded or asked questions of journalists present.

Owner

The ship belongs to the Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik, who in his native country owns the Domodedovo airport in Moscow. This yacht is one of the largest in the world and can receive a total of 25 people in its facilities.

After long hours of waiting outside the port, no national or international organization has yet given an explanation of what they found on the yacht and what condition the boat is in in the country.

KNOW MORE

Yacht was searched on March 25

On March 25, agents from the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office visited the yacht, which has been anchored in the port of Santo Domingo since the 21st of that month.

During their inspection visit, the US agents were accompanied by officials from various Dominican agencies.

The “Flying Fox” measures 136 meters in length, has eleven cabins, a heliport, a 12-meter swimming pool, a two-story spa and 400 square meters, a cinema and a professional diving center, among other facilities.

The Imperial Yachts company rents the boat for a minimum fee of 3.5 million dollars per week, according to information on the website of this concessionaire.