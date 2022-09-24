After humiliating him, Nate Diaz’s crazy request to The Rock!

If Nate Diaz is a UFC legend, it’s largely thanks to his knowledge of the entertainment. The proof, for his last fight in the organization, he took the trouble to publicly humiliate The Rock, new partner of Dana White. He just added a layer with a crazy request.

Nate Diaz is a UFC icon, and yet that hasn’t stopped him from going to war with its leaders. For many months, he expressed his wish to leave the organization to embark on other projects, even if it meant being released from his contract, while he still had a fight to meet his obligations. But rather than doing her a favor, Dana White tried to give her a poisoned present.

Indeed, the Californian was offered a place in the main event of a great event, a place at the height of his status, but facing the terror that no one wanted to face, namely Khamzat Chimaev. The MMA gods were with him, the Swede missed his weigh-in, and so Diaz found himself up against Tony Ferguson, a fading superstar far more within reach.

Nate Diaz wants to face The Rock!

He also won brilliantly at UFC 279, and he put on the show, as usual, especially in humiliating The Rock and his shoes. An attack on the new sponsor of the organization which must not have pleased, but Nate Diaz fully assumes. The proof with this exceptional message published on social networks for Dwayne Johnson.

Im only going to fight the rock

Otherwise I’m good — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 21, 2022

I’m only going to fight The Rock. Otherwise, it’s not worth it

For several months it has been rumored that Nate Diaz will face Jake Paul once released from his contract with the UFC, in a boxing match that would be particularly lucrative for him, even though he is one of the highest paid stars in the world. the MMA planet. But after his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, the Californian would have visibly changed his mind and would only have The Rock in his sights.

A proposal obviously viral, since it follows the recent humiliation about the shoes of Dwayne Johnson, which should also allow the legend of the octagon to take time for him. Nate Diaz knows that his request will not succeed, The Rock has many other things to manage, so he will be able to take advantage of his free time in the near showers, he who is now a free agent.

Nate Diaz has turned the page on Jake Paul, he is now focusing on one of the biggest stars on the planet, The Rock, in the hope of organizing an XXL fight. Never say never, but Dwayne Johnson probably won’t agree unless it’s with WWE rules!