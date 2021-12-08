“After IPO, new 1bn AuM private banking division” By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The listing project had been in the air as far back as 2000, a time of great excitement on the financial markets. Then, also thanks to the financial crisis of 2007/08, the idea ended up in the drawer. 20 years later, with a new CEO, the arrival of Directa SIM in Piazza Affari can now be said to have materialized.

“The IPO project was one of the main reasons that prompted me to accept the position as CEO of Directa. A project we had given six years time and instead we completed it in just 2 years”, he says. Investing.com CEO Vincenzo Tedeschi, who joined the group at the beginning of 2020 in place of Mario Fabbri, one of the founding members of the Turin-based Sim.

After an initial listing attempt, then withdrawn, in the early 2000s, the company experienced “a slow decline in terms of both market and customers”, but now, the new CEO explains to Investing, “Directa is ready for listing. after an excellent book-building and placement job “.

The Turin-based SIM, founded in 1995 and a pioneer of online trading in Italy with over 50,000 open accounts, will debut on Euronext (PA 🙂 Growth Milan (segment of the Italian Stock Exchange dedicated to SMEs) next December 22, in an IPO with anything but negative premises.

After announcing pre-admission on 1 December, with a price range of 2.8 / 3.2 euros and a pre-money capitalization of 42/48 million, thanks to the excellent book-building and placement activity on retail, the Piedmontese broker decided to close the offer on Tuesday, in advance of the deadline initially set for 13 December.

“Demand has been very strong since the first two days” underlines Tedeschi, “especially from the retail public”. A novelty of the Directa offer compared to the recent IPOs of Piazza Affari is in fact the double recipient, both retail client and institutional investor.

A listing that took place through the subscription of a capital increase (through the issue of 1.5 million new shares) and share placement (through the sale of 750,000 existing shares by some of the current shareholders), with the same Directa which was the exclusive placement of its offer on the retail public.

“If it was necessary to be a customer to participate in the offer, a long road-show was also necessary for the institutional part given the large number of interested investors. The number of shares requested was far greater than the shares available. , for this reason we have decided to close the offer well in advance “, explains the CEO.

The final price, although the range is narrow, has not yet been identified but, as the manager points out, “it will be decided in a specific board of directors that will make a detailed analysis of the orders, as retailers have placed orders in the price range. , while the institutions in some cases have given orders with price limits “.

On retail, Tedeschi specifies, given the early closure, “the allocation mechanism communicated in advance will be used; this mechanism first of all provides for the allocation of a minimum lot to all applicants and in order of time of request. Only in the case of others available lots, we will proceed proportionally to the requests, while in the hypothesis of further lots requested with the same temporal priority, allocations will be given to the most historical customers “.

How will the proceeds of the offer be allocated? The IPO funding, the CEO specifies, will be “entirely destined for a new division that the company established in the second half of the year and will expand in 2022, that of private banking and wealth management, which has been entrusted to a new CEO. Giancarlo Marino “.

The target of the Piedmontese company is to build “a network of financial advisors in the area, initially in Turin and then in Milan and Rome”, in a “new segment for the company’s business”. For the first 3 years, that is, during the plan presented for listing, Directa will only be “a distributor and not a producer of asset management products”, says Tedeschi, with the aim “of achieving an asset under management of over 1 billion in private banking alone in 2024 “, to which is added a record profit from current activities of 3.9 million recorded in the first half of 2021 (+ 117% YoY).