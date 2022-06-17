After Jennifer Aniston attacked her, Monica Lewinsky would respond in this way

USA.- Apparently Monica Lewinsky silently reacted to the comment he recently made Jennifer Aniston about her, because she liked a tweet. The former fellow of White House, now 48, was one of three people who gave heart to a tweet from @ernestsewell yesterday afternoon. What the user asked in the first tweet of the thread was:

I wonder if @lizzo asked Lorena Bobbitt to use her name and her violent actions, the way hundreds of rappers and comedians use @MonicaLewinsky’s name as a pejorative, forgetting the real woman behind it; that she has feelings, a spirit, her own mental health to maintain, and dignity.”

Even @Beyonce, Ms. Female-in-Power (whom I love and enjoy) used Ms. Lewinsky’s name in a song about…well, something,” she said in Lewinsky’s approved message. And she added: “For women who preach empowerment to demean another woman’s past [y] dragging her out for the sake of it seems really hypocritical.”

For those who don’t know, during a conversation Actors on Actors with Variety, Aniston and sebastian stan talked about the subject of fame in the middle of 2022. She detailed how personalities like Lewinsky and Paris Hilton they became famous for “practically doing nothing”, all thanks to the culture of the Internet.

They were talking about the intimate video of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, which made the actress weigh in on Internet culture at the time. “This thing about people basically becoming famous for doing nothing but having these amazing careers. And then the reputation of women… I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all of those.” For those who do not know, the video of Paris with her then boyfriend Rick Solomon was leaked on the Internet in 2004, while Monica was involved in a sex scandal with the former president bill clinton in 1998.

Source: Pure Show