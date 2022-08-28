after Jennifer Lopez, another pop star will be the subject of a documentary
If we tell you Angels, Feel Where Millennium… You guessed it, it’s Robbie Williams! The pop singer will be the subject of Netflix’s upcoming music documentary.
After J-Lo, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga, it’s another pop star who will be entitled to her Netflix documentary. This time it is a man: Robbie Williams. The streaming platform is producing a documentary series about the British pop singer and former member of Take That, reports variety. The multi-part series will launch in 2023 and promises to be an “in-depth, unfiltered examination of a global icon and natural entertainer who has faced the ups and downs of life in the spotlight. ramp for more than 30 years”. The series will also cover his addictions, his professional and personal breakups, his reunion, healing and the impact of all this on the mental health of the artist. With 25 years of intimate, never-before-seen archives, and exclusive access to the singer, Netflix says the project will be a complete series about the musician and a “look without taboowhich will reveal a more nuanced and multi-faceted Robbie Williams.
Robbie Williams: a series and a biopic about his life
The series is directed by Joe Pearlman (“Bros: After the Screaming Stops”) and produced by Oscar-winning “Amy” director Asif Kapadia. Dominic Crossley-Holland (“The Love of Money”, “All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace”) is also an executive producer. The series arrives as a narrative biopic based on Williams’ life is also gearing up for release. A Better Man has been in the works since 2021 and will be directed by the filmmaker of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey. Filmed in Australia, the film will feature Williams as himself while British star Jonno Davies will play a younger version of the singer. Described as a satirical musical, the film will reinterpret and recontextualize some of Williams’ songs.
