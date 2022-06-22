After Kate Bush, Taylor Swift will punctuate your summer with this new series
After Kate Bush in season 4 of Stranger Thingsnow several Taylor Swift songs come to enamel The summer when I became prettya new series offered on Prime Video.
On June 17, Prime Video added a new series to their catalog: The summer when I became pretty, already renewed for a season 2. This adaptation of a novel by Jenny Han, the author behind the Netflix trilogy To all the boys I’ve loved, follows Isabel Conklin (Lola Tung), nicknamed Belly, as she begins the summer of her 16th birthday, spending it as always at the family home of her mother’s best friend. Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) and Laurel (Jackie Chang) have been friends since college, and every summer they take their kids to Cousins Beach. Belly and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) grew up with the boys, Fisher Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). While the young girl always felt a bit left out, this summer is different for her since the two Conklin brothers finally notice her.
Why you’ll hear multiple Taylor Swift hits in The summer when I became pretty, the Prime Video series
After Kate Bush and her hit Running up That Hill, which has been making a strong comeback since the release of season 4 of Stranger Thingsit is the turn of another star of the song to have the honors of a series. Several songs by Taylor Swift punctuate season 1 of The summer when I became pretty. And for a very simple reason. In an interview with the American site TVLine, author Jenny Han revealed she was a huge fan of the singer at the 11 Grammy Awards. “I really am a fan. And fans of the books are fans. It’s a really perfect marriage of those two universes. As we were telling the story, there were so many moments where I was like ‘We could use a little Taylor Swift’. It was as simple as that. We put a lot of great music on the show, but I always thought his way of storytelling as a songwriter really suited the vibe of The Summer I Became Pretty.”. So you will hear the songs False God, This Love and The Way I Loved Youa tube that the young Lola Tung particularly likes.
“The song is so appropriate”: Lola Tung confides in a key scene of the series
Actress Lola Tung, who plays young heroine Isabel Conklin, said her favorite song from the show was The Way I Loved You. A hit that can be heard during the debutante ball scene. “It’s so beautiful and the song is so appropriate. It was also so fun to film. I feel like I had a special connection to that song. It’s so magical”. As for Jenny Han, she admitted that this title was “the one she really couldn’t do without”.
