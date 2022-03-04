After kissing with an actor and 14 years on Televisa, the host leaves ‘Hoy’ and they present his replacement

Mexico City.- A famous driver, who carries 14 years working in Televisawas left out of the program Today after it was kiss another actor in the middle of the forum and the production had to call his replacement.

He is also a comedian and actor. Paul Stanleywho from a young age showed that he loved the artistic medium like his father paco stanley and after studying acting on Televisa, he had his first appearance in the San Ángel company with the series Wholesale Market in 2008.

the mexican of 36 years He is one of the favorite members of the Las Estrellas broadcast since he first joined the morning show (2012-2014) and later returned in 2017 and continues to be active to date.

However, this Thursday, March 3, it is not on the air in Today and his thousands of followers are shocked by his absence. It is believed that Stanley is not on the set because he has a very tight schedule as he has already started recording the second season from losing the judgmenta series in which he stars.

As the show has to continue, this morning the production of the morning paper once again had to use the former soccer player Moses Munoz to replace ‘Polito’ as he has done on other occasions.

It should be noted that a few days ago Stanley caused controversy because he kissed on the mouth with Juan Carlos ‘Borrego’ Nava after he kissed his other partner on the mouth ‘The Donkey’ Van Rankin in the middle of the forum losing the judgment.

Oh sorry, you caught us… we are triphasic,” said ‘El Borrego’ when the cameras Today they caught them together.

