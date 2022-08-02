After Kylie Jenner and Elon Musk, it’s Taylor Swift’s turn to be singled out for her jet flights: is a change of mentality taking place in the USA?

Posing proudly in front of your jet has become outlawed for American stars? Private jets, supreme symbol of success in the United States, and big carbon emitters, are at the center of a lively controversy. A bygone era?

It all started with an Instagram post from the biggest influencer in the world, Kylie Jenner. The star shared a snapshot with her more than 300 million subscribers, with her companion Travis Scott, posing in front of their respective private jets. “Do you want to take mine or yours?” “, she commented.

Kylie Jenner.

There followed a wave of indignant messages at the star’s total disconnection from the greatest challenge of our time: climate change.

It turned out that that day the flight lasted less than 20 minutes. Was Kylie Jenner the worst student in the class for all that? No, according to Jack Sweeney, an American student, has made a little notoriety on social networks. Drawing on public data, the young man started tracking the flights of celebrities aboard their private jet and posting them on Twitter. Currently, it tracks around 30 celebrity-owned jets.

Asked by CNBC, Jack Sweeney said he was not surprised by the outcry over the influencer. On the other hand, he recalled that Elon Musk’s private jet had already made even shorter flights, without causing as much of a stir.

Top 10

The digital company Yard wanted to clear all this up and shared a study on Friday that lists the American stars with the largest carbon footprint, thanks to their private jet trips.

We learn that singer Taylor Swift’s plane has produced 8293.54 tonnes of carbon since January 1. Or “1184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of an average person,” said the agency. Its shortest flight was “36 minutes” with an average duration of 80 minutes.

The 32-year-old star is closely followed by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather and rapper Jay-Z. In the top 10, we also find Steven Spielberg or even Kim Kardashian, the sister of Kylie Jenner, who is not even in the top 10, unlike her companion.

Justification

The reason for all these thefts is that she “often lends her jet to other people”. According to the report, Taylor Swift’s plane completed 170 trips and logged more than 22,923 flight minutes, which is nearly 16 days.

In short, Taylor Swift wanted to justify her carbon footprint, and that alone is still a small revolution in American culture.