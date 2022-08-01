After Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift pinned for her many private jet flights

Several hours of travel by car or a few tens of minutes with a private jet? For many stars, the question no longer arises.

According to Yard, a marketing agency, some celebrities stand out not for their talent but for their astronomical pollution. The agency has succeeded in establishing a ranking of certain celebrities who pollute a lot through their travels. According to their calculations, Taylor Swift tops the list with no less than 170 private jet flights since… January. This corresponds to almost 16 days spent in the air and no less than 8,000 tonnes of CO2 emitted.

According to Yard’s estimates, two other stars pollute almost as much as the singer. On the second step of the podium, we find one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd “Money” Mayweather. It is around 25 jet flights per month, which would represent 7,000 tonnes of CO2. To complete the top three, another artist pollutes a lot. This is the rapper Jay-Z, who would have spent more than 13 days in the air.

Taylor Swift opens up about her overuse

Following the publication of these figures, the American artist wanted to rectify certain things via his spokesperson. “Taylor’s private jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most of these rides to him is completely misleading.” indicates the star’s entourage.

Indeed, if the trips went well, the Yard agency is not able to confirm if Taylor Swift was indeed on board her private jet.