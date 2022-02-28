After leaving ‘Hoy Día’, Adamari López has a great time in Puerto Rico; Will he not come back? VIDEO

Adamari Lopez cannot hide the joy and enthusiasm of returning to his native Puerto Ricowhere he arrived this Sunday after announcing that he would visit various points in San Juan, the capital of the Caribbean country.

The presenter has had such a good time touring the streets that saw her born, that many already doubt if she will want to return to the forums of ‘Today’ in Miami, Florida, where the absences of Adamari and Nacho López have already been felt among the Hispanic audience.

