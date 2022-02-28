After leaving ‘Hoy Día’, Adamari López has a great time in Puerto Rico; Will he not come back? VIDEO

Adamari Lopez cannot hide the joy and enthusiasm of returning to his native Puerto Ricowhere he arrived this Sunday after announcing that he would visit various points in San Juan, the capital of the Caribbean country.

The presenter has had such a good time touring the streets that saw her born, that many already doubt if she will want to return to the forums of ‘Today’ in Miami, Florida, where the absences of Adamari and Nacho López have already been felt among the Hispanic audience.

And it is that the Puerto Rican has become one of the most beloved hosts of the program broadcast by Telemundowith the charisma and talent for dancing that characterize her so much and her history of struggle that has made her win the hearts of the Latin public.

It was this Saturday that the beautiful star announced that she would return to her home country, but only to broadcast a special edition for the program ‘Today’so it is expected to return to the forums until next Wednesday.

“I am beautiful people, I am happy from my land Puerto Rico. Here, from Paseo de la Princesa in Old San Juan. Ready to bring you a lot of information from the entertainment world”detailed the also actress through her Instagram stories.

Already on Puerto Rican soil, Adamari was seen with several of his followers in the town of Loíza, where he caught the party and the fun dancing to the rhythm of the traditional puerto rican bombshell next to the current Miss Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie Colon.

It is expected that in the next two days the driver will travel to various points on the island. On Tuesday she will be present at Ventana del Mar in Condado, accompanied by presenter Alexandra Fuentes and on Wednesday she will visit the T-Mobile District together with actor and comedian Raymond Arrieta.

The transmissions will take place between 7:30 and 10:00 in the morning, within the schedule of the morning program.

