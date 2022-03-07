After long walks and enduring shoves and scratches, Ecuadorians say “see you later, Ukraine”; hope one day to return for their dreams | Policy | News

Everyone agrees that they lived through a horror movie in the Ukraine. They saw children crying, people pushing and scratching each other to get on the train, some passed out, others hugging each other to withstand the bitter cold at night. These scenes Solange, José and another compatriot, who preferred to reserve her name, will never forget her.

They had to spend two to four days sleeping on the floor and eating cookies. Two of them are already in the country with their families. The other is still waiting to return. They say that there will be time to analyze their student careers. For now they want to feel that protection that they find in the arms of their parents.

That feeling was lived by the Quito Jose Manosalvaswho arrived in Ukraine more than three years ago. He is 21 years old and was studying medicine at the Zaporizhia State Medical University. At 05:00 on February 24, he was alerted to the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, at the university they asked them to calm down.

Ecuadorians support each other and share routes that are somewhat cleared of military to flee from Ukraine

José followed these instructions until the Russian military attacked Kiev: “There was fear, terror, despair. We received a message from the president of Ecuadorians at my university that we pack a small suitcase and have food. She asked us to meet at the residences.”

When the situation worsened, José ran to the bunker for shelter, but he did not make it because the priority was the local citizens. “That day with a group of friends we spent in a residence room without being able to sleep. We closed our eyes and at the slightest sound we got up and for those hours the only reservations we all got were cookies, potatoes and water”, she says.

They made the decision to flee from Zaporizhia. They were a group of thirteen people, eight women and five men, including a two-month-old baby. And from that moment the odyssey began.

They went to the nearest train station and bought tickets for Dnipro.

Getting on that train was a struggle. He says that people pushed each other out of desperation to get on. “We withstand scratches, bumps, pulls”notes and adds that the train only stopped in Lviv.

They traveled for 22 hours. The women and whoever had the baby were seated. The others endured standing. In that section they did not eat or drink water. “You can’t imagine the pain in your feet, the sleep, the hunger, the thirst… we slept standing up and we took turns of who was asleep and who was awake just in case at another train stop they want to get us off”, he says.

‘My niece’s husband in the Ukraine has already been recruited; she was left alone with her son. There are women who are also called to war’

Arriving in Lviv they intended to go to the border with Poland, but it was collapsed. They decided to go to Hungary on the recommendation of a friend and so it was.

They bought a train ticket for Chop. They endured the cold until dawn. José was very worried about the baby that was traveling with them and they all gathered blankets to keep him warm. “We tried to make it warm around her because the cold was too much. Our legs ached, our hands ached. It was the saddest thing, it marked us a lot, ”he points out.

After arriving in Chop they paid for transportation to the border which cost them $350. They walked 2 kilometers and arrived in Hungary. There Alicia Ochoa, president of Ecuadorians in that country together with Father Andrés, received them.

After so many days they managed to rest and eat in a hostel in Budapest. “When we crossed the border, we felt such great relief and joy. It seems impossible, but we did it”, she mentions.

Ecuadorians leave Ukraine and look for flights to return to the country

José is already in Ecuador and was finally able to hug his family. Little by little, he will analyze his university career in the hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve.

This is the same wish you have Solange Gonzaleza medical student who lived in Kiev a year ago and managed to cross the border with Poland on February 26.

She lived near the airport in the capital. He listened to the bombing, then he packed his bags with other friends and left for a bunker. The next day they asked for a taxi, which charged them $25, when the usual cost is $4 to the train station in the direction of Lviv.

Solange González together with other compatriots. Photo: Courtesy Solange González.

They expected to sleep in a university residence, but it was full. They looked for hotels, and they couldn’t afford it. So they chose to rest at the train station. Then they paid for the transfer near the border that charged them $400. They had to walk to the border crossing.. They started at 11:00 p.m. and arrived at 7:30 a.m., making only one break to eat. They never slept.

They came across a scene of desperation: foreigners and locals struggling to cross the border. There were 28 Ecuadorians there and fortunately a Ukrainian who spoke Spanish helped them through.

But, on the way to Poland “the people got upset and they started to raise the mesh. We move away to wait until the tension goes down and at night we try to cross.

These are the main routes used by Ecuadorians to flee from Ukraine

At that time, only Solange and two Ecuadorians remained. She got in line with Ukrainian women and children and passed that filter. She was relieved for a moment, but then they held her back. Through various contacts she was able to communicate with the Foreign Ministry of Ecuador and they took her to a nuns’ hostel in Przemysl.

“When I arrived I had a shared room, bathroom, food, clothes. My family is calmer. My mom was very worried,” she says as her voice cracks.

She was then taken to Warsaw with more Ecuadorians. Solange is also already with her family, but she claims that her dream is in the Ukraine.

“I hope to return in the hope that everything will be solved in Ukraine and continue with our studies. I don’t see another plan, I don’t see another country, I don’t plan to stay in Ecuador either. My life and my dream remain in Ukraine and I must go back to them”, he points out.

Meanwhile, there is another compatriot who a few days ago also crossed the border with Poland. He lived in Lviv and studied mechanical engineering. When he learned of the Russian invasion he chose to take refuge in the university residence. There were several occasions that he remained in the bunker. Out of desperation, he decided to travel to the border with Poland.

Ecuadorians in a shelter in Poland. Photo: Courtesy.

When he arrived he saw a lot of despair. He says it was impossible. Then she decided to go back to his apartment. He didn’t know what else to do.

He was then informed that the Kravets pass was better and he ventured out. He stood in line for 15 hours. Passing through Poland, he was transferred to a nuns’ hostel where he received food and a place to sleep in Przemysl. He is relieved to be out of the Ukraine.

He failed to be on the first humanitarian flight. She hopes to see his family. (I)