After losing 200 thousand subscribers, Netflix enables a new service to explore content in another way – Prensa Libre

As usual, one of the main platforms of streaming seeks to provide unrepeatable experiences to its users, and in that sense, it has launched Category Hub a service that will allow people find content in a new way.

Are you interested in discovering new productions of Netflix ? If the answer is correct, you have come to the right place.

Netflix’s new option is an interface that can be found on the left side of screens. Once accessed, users can find all recommendations according to your tastes, otherwise the main page where there are more generalized options.

In this case, the platform works so that the recommendations are based on productions whose genres are related to the frequency and consumption habits of viewers.

When accessing Category Hub, Netflix will display about 70 categories. Top three will recommend productions of the genres that the user has consumed plus until that moment.

Then, from the fourth position, recommendations will be shown with titles within more general topics such as horror, comedy, drama, and more.

One of the most striking things about this new interface has to do with the suggestions what netflix will do in holidays or anniversaries. For example, if it is Women’s Day or Earth Day, they will show titles within those themes.

Several news platforms have speculated that these types of proposals in which Netflix is ​​becoming more user friendly It is explained from the bad economic streak that the streaming platform has experienced during the first months of 2022. Between January and March of this year, Netflix lost 200 thousand subscribers.

Another proposal like decreased cost of subscription It has also been speculated as a way to strengthen the company and prevent a complex future in economic terms.