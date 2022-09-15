After losing a bet, Ryan Reynolds underwent a colonoscopy that revealed a polyp in his intestine | Famous

Being co-owners of this team led the actors to immerse themselves in the Welsh origins of Wrexham AFC with a curious bet.

Rob had to learn the Welsh language in a year and, in case he couldn’t do it, Ryan Reynolds had to undergo a colonoscopy, a procedure where a tube with a small camera is inserted through the rectum to see inside this organ. as well as the colon.

However, the ‘Deadpool’ actor not only had to do this procedure, but also share the video on social networks.

After losing a bet, Ryan Reynolds underwent a colonoscopy

Rob McElhenney managed to learn Welsh in a year, which led Reynolds to do something he never thought he would do: share his colonoscopy with the world.

“Normally I would never have any medical procedure, I would put it on camera and then share,” Ryan says in the YouTube video showing a bit of his colonoscopy, posted on September 13, 2022.

“It’s not every day you get to raise awareness about something that will definitely save lives.”

In reality, the video of Reynolds’ colonoscopy did not include the procedure itself, but rather the before and after of this examination; and just the results showed that the 45-year-old actor had a polyp, which was removed by Dr. Lapook, which could turn into cancer.

“I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon. This potentially saved your life. I’m not kidding,” Dr. Lapook told Ryan.

Polyps are a small collection of cells in the lining of the intestine that, in some cases, can be cancerous. Therefore, Dr. Lapook emphasized the importance of seeing and removing the small polyp in Ryan’s intestine.

“You are interrupting the natural history of a disease, of a process that could have ended up turning into cancer and causing all kinds of problems… That is why people need to realize [una colonoscopía]. This saves lives.”

Following the findings that Reynolds obtained with his colonoscopy, Rob decided to also undergo this procedure, which is recommended to be done periodically once you turn 45 years old.

In her case, Dr. Treyzon found and removed three polyps. Rob’s doctor also explained to him the importance of a colonoscopy in cancer prevention.

“A colonoscopy is the gold standard test for colon cancer prevention. We believe that colon cancer is a 100% preventable disease if healthy people have regular tests”.