After losing exclusivity and abusing surgeries, Televisa’s heartthrob reappears disfigured in ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A famous soap opera heartthrobwho has been away from the melodramas on television and changed to Telemundoreappears publicly and leaves in shock with his physical appearance.

Is about Fernando Colungawho was one of the most desired protagonists in melodramas, being the heartthrob of projects like María la del barrio, Esmeralda, The usurper, Hold me very tight, Real love, Alborada, Passion and I am your master.

The actor takes 6 years away from the small screen after he made his last telenovela, Passion and Power on San Angel television. In 2019, it transpired that there was lost its exclusive contract with the company.

For this reason, although it was said that he would go to Aztec TVColunga signed a contract with Telemundo shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020. Since then nothing had been heard from him, since he had not appeared in any project, in addition to the fact that he does not have social networks.

In 2021 it was confirmed that he would star in the series Malverde: The Patron Sainthowever, unexpectedly left the project and was replaced by Peter Fernandez.

Now, the actor reappears and is shocked by how he looks to his 55 years old after being confirmed as the main character of a new miniseries on Telemundo, which is a readaptation of history of a clan.

The unpublished images of Colunga were shared by his partner in the series, the actor Manuel Masalvawho exhibited in his official account of Instagram what the soap opera heartthrob currently looks like while recording on Argentina.

Beautiful week my people, because we are working and with this leader, building a family and an incredible story… Thank you Fernando for the tremendous journey and the great learning of professionalism and generosity, you are a unique and powerful companion. We love you,” he wrote in the caption.

As will be remembered, it was said that Colunga he stopped receiving leading roles due to his age and his physical appearance, as they claimed that he allegedly abused surgeries. As there were no recent photos of the actor, this could not be corroborated.

However, these possible ‘arrangements’ for many were evident in his current appearance, as they assure that although he still has a great physique and looks very youngit looks very changed and it is well known that it received some help from professionals to preserve itself.

This news of what the Mexican actor currently looks like was also shared on the networks of the today programthis being the first time in years that Colunga ‘appears’ on Televisa’s morning show.

Although he was not physically on the broadcast, there are rumors that Televisa wants him back. According to reports from youtuber Alejandro Zúñiga, the producer Jose Alberto ‘El Guero’ Castro I would like him as the main villain of the remake he prepares of the classic the hexHowever, this has not been confirmed.

