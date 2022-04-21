After losing subscribers, Netflix would offer a cheaper subscription but with ads

After years of rejecting requests for a subscription to its ad-supported streaming service, Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings said on Tuesday’s earnings call that the company is “very open to offering even lower prices.” with advertising, as an option to the consumer”.

Netflix considers launching low-cost, ad-supported plans

The internet content company is apparently now looking into the option and “trying to figure it out over the next year or two.”

Hastings admits that the introduction of an ad-supported level would be a big shift in the company’s thinking, saying that he has historically been “against the complexity of advertising and is a big fan of the simplicity of subscription”.

Hastings now presents the idea of ​​an ad-supported tier as something that “makes a lot of sense” for “consumers who would like to have a lower price and tolerate advertising”.

Netflix loses subscribers for the first time in more than a decade

After Tuesday’s news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, Netflix seems open to a lot of things it had shunned: Co-CEO Ted Sarandos even laid out what might be needed for a long-rumored move to sports. Live.

Quoted by Deadline, Sarandos said, “I’m not saying we never play sports, but we’re going to have to see a way to grow a big revenue stream and a big profit stream with it,” which is a significant change from the blueprint. that Netflix has not previously offered.

Netflix competition, also think about advertising

Netflix would be far from the only company to introduce an ad-supported level. Competitors like Hulu, Peacock and even HBO Max offer plans that allow consumers to pay less (or, in Peacock’s case, nothing) in exchange for their shows being occasionally interrupted.

Disney has also announced that it will add an ad-supported option to Disney Plus by the end of the year.

Hastings also said he’s proud of Netflix’s “price differential,” but the company’s deep market penetration means it has limited options for trying to make more money other than raising prices over and over again.

Introducing a cheaper, ad-supported tier, as well as trying to reduce password sharing, could be part of the company’s plan to increase its number of customers and introduce another source of revenue.