After Marvel Studios’ nomination for the Emmy Awards, a second season of the series would have been confirmed

“Hawkeye”one of the most recent series of Marvel Studiospremiered in Disney+ last November 24in the midst of the expectation to know the history of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the way his new apprentice came into his life, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

And such was the emotion of some fans for each production of Marvel Studios that many got up early or directly did not sleep waiting for Disney+ update its catalog week by week and allow you to see the episodes of this production of the UCM, whose final episode coincided with the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”the highest grossing film 2021.

And it is that although the final episode of the first season of “Hawkeye” was very well received among the fans, the point that took the criticism and that disappointed the most was the post credits sceneone of the worst that remember of all the UCM.

But now when many are waiting for news about a possible second season, Marvel Studios nominated his series in several categories of the Emmy Awardsawards that will be delivered next September 12. However, what many did not overlook is that instead of being nominated for “Best Limited Series” (for a single season), “Hawkeye” could be nominated for “Best Comedy Series”which is why many already point to Marvel would be developing a new season of this successful series.

The synopsis of “Hawkeye” indicates that: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple September mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.”

It should be remembered that in 2022 there will also be several productions of Marvel Studios, that after the delays caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19They were ordered as follows:

“Ms Marvel” (June 8, 2022)

(June 8, 2022) “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8, 2022)

(July 8, 2022) “She-Hulk” (August 17, 2022)

(August 17, 2022) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 11, 2022)

(November 11, 2022) “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” (February 17, 2023)

” (February 17, 2023) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5, 2023)

(May 5, 2023) “The Marvel’s” (July 28, 2023)

Furthermore, in phase 4 of the UCM of Marvel Studios has other productions that were released and will be released on the streaming platform Disney+and in which are listed “Wanda Vision” (ended March 5, 2021), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (which ended on April 23, 2021), “loki” (which ended on July 14), “What if?” (which ended on October 6), “Hawkeye” (which ended on December 22), “Moon Knight” (which ended on May 4)“Secret Invasion”, “Armor Wars”, In addition to tapes like “Captain America 4” and “Fantastic Four”.