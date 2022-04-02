After May 23, the government will continue deporting, but not under Title 42. We explain how | Univision Immigration News

The announcement of the end of the validity of Title 42 as of May 23 made on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) gives peace of mind to thousands of immigrants seeking asylum or entering the United States, but it should also worry them because the government will continue expelling, only through other available legal channels.

The questioned policy that dates back to 1944 and was activated in March 2020 during the Donald Trump government to expedite the deportation of immigrants for health security reasons due to the pandemic, has made it easier for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to issue an expulsion of about 2 million foreigners.

But immediate deportations are strongly opposed by the immigrant community, religious sectors, lawyers, national and international human rights organizations, and the majority of Democratic legislators in both houses of Congress.

However, despite criticism and demands for the government to eliminate this legacy left by the Trump administration as soon as possible, some of the main detractors fear that the disappearance of the controversial rule, instead of restoring due process and appeasing the crisis on the border with Mexico, channel a new crisis in a key election year in which Democrats and Republicans are playing for Control of both houses of Congress.

“We call on the Administration to redouble its efforts to resolve the crises that are driving unprecedented levels of migration across our hemisphere. Many of our Cuban, Haitian, Venezuelan, Colombian and Nicaraguan brothers and sisters, along with others in this hemisphere, face direct and immediate threats to their lives,” said Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-NJ) in a statement. release.

But not even by redoubling efforts will the government have sufficient response capacity to deal with the huge flow of immigrants that is coming. Reports leaked by DHS officials to The Washington Post and ABC News this week mention scenarios ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 daily immigrants. “And each asylum interview can take up to two hours,” said Alex Galvez, an immigration attorney practicing in Los Angeles, California.

Until now, the DHS has not said that it will begin to modify the scenario before May 23, as some Democrats are asking for in anticipation of the looming crisis.

“Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but rather a public health authority used by the CDC to protect against the spread of communicable diseases,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday.

The rule “will remain in effect until May 23, and until then, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families found at the southwest border,” he said.

The secretary added that “once the Title 42 order is no longer in effect (this is as of May 23), DHS will process individuals found at the border under Title 8, which is standard procedure. that we use to place people in deportation proceedings,” he said.

“However, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants. Let me be clear: those who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed,” he warned. That is, whoever does not have probable cause for asylum will be prosecuted and deported.

Mayorkas reiterated what officials had anticipated in the middle of this week, that the DHS was strategizing for difficult scenarios with the entry of thousands of immigrants seeking asylum at the border with Mexico.

“We have put in place a comprehensive, government-wide strategy to manage any potential increase in the number of migrants found at our border,” he said. “We are increasing our ability to process new arrivals, assess asylum claims, and rapidly remove those who do not qualify for protection,” she said.

The official further reiterated that “we will increase staff and resources as needed and have already redeployed more than 600 law enforcement officers to the border.” This deployment will not be in charge of processing immigrants, but will be to stop and prosecute smugglers.

As for public health prevention measures, DHS said that “additional and appropriate COVID-19 protocols, including increased vaccination program,” will be implemented in the next two months.

Mayorkas also cited that the causes that feed irregular migration persist, a problem that was warned in 2013 by a group of researchers from the University of California to the UN in 2013 and that was later transferred to the government of Barack Obama, an instance that reacted timidly. a year later when the crises had surpassed the response capacity of the federal government.

The deportations under Title 8 mentioned by Mayorkas is not something new. It is about the implementation of existing laws that affect immigration and naturalization, and that remained active despite the pandemic and the implementation of Title 42.

Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), codified under Title 8 of the United States Code, form the basis of United States immigration law, explains a report from Cornell University, New York.

It further explains that the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA of 1986), “intensified” the measures applied by the United States to “deter immigration through reinforced border regulations and sanctions for employers who knowingly hire illegal aliens. their immigration status.

While the law in some cases “offers” certain eligible undocumented aliens the ability to apply for temporary resident status, it also punishes with deportation, for example, those aliens who commit marriage fraud or defraud the system.

“Couples must be prepared to present evidence of the legitimacy of the marriage,” the regulation states. Otherwise they could be prosecuted and deported.

Not only people who cannot prove a valid marriage or who try to cheat the system are targeted for DHS deportations under Title 8. And DHS warns that under this Title of the Act “all inadmissible aliens are subject to deportation expedited” and that “all persons arriving at a port of entry will be detained until admitted by a service officer.”

The list of deportables includes, among others:

Those who intend to enter or have entered the United States without being admitted or paroled following inspection by an immigration officer at a designated port of entry, and who have not established to the satisfaction of the immigration officer that they have been physically present at the country continuously during the 2-year period immediately preceding the date of the inadmissibility determination;

If a DHS agent determines that an alien cannot enter because he or she is inadmissible under Section 212 of the Immigration Law.

People who were previously deported and have not served the time of punishment;

Individuals who have committed crimes or offenses that make them a threat to the public and national security of the United States;

People who have committed crimes of moral turpitude;

Any alien who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude committed within five years (or 10 years in the case of an alien who has lawful permanent resident status under section 1255(j) of this title) after the date of admission, and has been convicted of an offense for which a sentence of one year or more may be imposed;

People who have multiple criminal convictions.

“The list is huge,” warns José Guerrero, an immigration attorney who practices in Miami, Florida.

“The law includes a long list of reasons why a foreigner may not be admitted and deported in an expedited manner at the border under Title 8,” he said.

According to what the DHS has explained so far, as of May 23, the due process of asylum will be implemented differently from how it is done now. “The current system, since Title 42 came into force, allows Border Patrol agents to deport in an expedited manner without the right to anything for public health reasons,” says Guerrero.

The new strategy announced this week “reveals that we will return to the normal process under due immigration process, but with a slight change,” he adds. “Immigrants, during the detention and processing of their entry, will be able to request asylum and be interviewed by an asylum agent from the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS),” she explained.

According to the new strategy, the USCIS asylum agent will have the discretion to approve asylum based on the merits and evidence of the case. And those requests that he rejects will be sent to an immigration court so that a judge can decide whether the foreigner stays in the United States or issues a deportation order.

“Federal law will be implemented as it was before Title 42, with the exception of the extraordinary power of assignment granted to asylum agents at the border,” Guerrero reiterated.