After Meloni’s victory, a political axis is created with Hungary and Poland

With the victory of Giorgia Meloni, Italy could lead an ultra-conservative front in Europe alongside Hungary and Poland, but this alliance will quickly find its limits, especially on the conflict in Ukraine and the attitude towards Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki were the first to celebrate the Italian post-fascist leader’s victory in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

“More than ever, we need friends who share a common vision and approach to Europe,” reacted a spokesman for the Hungarian leader, while Warsaw celebrated the “great victory” of the Italian extreme right.

The coming to power of the extreme right in one of the founding countries of the European Union (EU) should reduce the isolation of Budapest and Warsaw, in open conflict with the European Commission on issues such as the rule of law. “Hungary and Poland are more than happy with this election”, since “it will allow to reduce the pressure on their countries in the EU and open the way to a more united front”, Yordan Bozhilov, from the Bulgarian think tank Sofia, told AFP. SecurityForum.

After the rise of the extreme right in Sweden in the legislative elections in September, Meloni’s success in the EU’s third largest economy gives wings to ultraconservatives, against Islam, immigrants, abortion or LGBT rights.

“The European right is getting stronger (…) We will defeat the communists, the left and the LGBT ‘lobby’, all those who ruin our civilization,” Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Janusz Kowalski said on Twitter on Monday.

The leader of the Italian post-fascist Brothers of Italy party and the leaders of Poland and Hungary also agree on their conception of a Christian, white Europe made up of sovereign nations.

“Hungary and Poland are countries that want to change Europe from within and do not hide it. They have not succeeded so far, but surely they will try to create a Rome/Budapest/Warsaw axis”, according to Tara Varma. For the expert from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), these three countries do not intend to leave the EU after Brexit, but they can “prevent progress, taking advantage of community funds”. ”.

Ukraine and sanctions

But the “values” front could quickly crack over the question of the war in Ukraine and the EU’s policy towards Moscow.

“Meloni will have to choose between Poland and Hungary when the time comes,” sums up Tara Varma.

The Italian leader clearly expressed her pro-Ukrainian positions, in favor of European sanctions against Russia and Atlanticist.

Without changes

Despite the pro-Russian attitude of his allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, Meloni, whose party dominates the winning coalition in Italy, should not change his position on Ukraine, his partners hope.

Diplomacy

Meloni “is interested in maintaining good relations with Brussels and not entering into a frontal conflict.”

