After menopause, run, jump and lift weights!

After menopause it is more difficult to maintain physical fitness. It is a biological, hormonal issue. You have to multiply the physical effort and reduce calories to a great extent to obtain half the results of youth. But if we add to these limitations that we choose an inappropriate sport, we can hit a wall in the attempt to keep the weight at bay. With age, women tend to give up more intense exercises such as running or those that involve jumping due to fear of injury and health problems. “Are you going to run? At your age? She’s going to give you something,” is a comment that is not uncommon to hear when a woman over 50 is encouraged to start jogging. Physical activity specialists help us break down false beliefs.

Sport at this stage should be aimed at “preventing” the problems that occur after menopause, says Alberto García Bataller, doctor of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences. “The drop in estrogen causes a greater risk of having a cardiovascular accident, of increasing osteoporosis -the decalcification of the bones-, and of weight gain due to the accumulation of fat, which is concentrated in the abdomen,” he summarizes. he. He recalls that from the age of 55 there are more heart attacks in women than in men.

García Bataller, who was the coach of the Olympic women’s triathlon team at the Athens and Beijing Olympics, highlights that physical exercise is “a powerful tool” for improving these problems in menopausal women. But it must be a sport adjusted to your needs. “Women at this stage opt for activities such as swimming, walking or group activities in the room such as pilates or yoga, which do not generate musculoskeletal stress, which is necessary to prevent bone density loss, nor do they increase caloric expenditure with which bone loss is avoided. decreased basal metabolism and the accumulation of fat in the abdomen, “warns this expert in women’s sports, who has published the book ‘Women in shape’ (Current Platform).

So, what is the most beneficial exercise in that period? “Almost any physical activity is worth it. But the really beneficial thing would be the exercises of strength, speed and impact training, jumping and running, “advises Alberto García Bataller. He has a scientific explanation. “Aerobic exercise and high-intensity resistance work activate enzymes that influence sugar oxidation and fat burning,” he summarizes. Strength training “decreases the action of sclerostin, which is what prevents calcium from fixing in the bones, and also stimulates other substances that help muscle growth, that is, maintain bone density.”

The thing is, a lot of women aren’t used to lifting weights. “It’s never too late to start strength training, the mother of basic physical abilities. And strength training prevents the loss of bone mineral density and helps prevent falls”, says Sara Tabares, director of PERFORMA and author of the book ‘Ellas train’. It is time to lose the fear of that activity that seems more aggressive to us. «Injuries come when there is no good training supervised by a professional and individualizing the loads, the weight, is overlooked. None of us are the same”, adds Tabares.

Diabetes and hot flashes



he benefits of physical activity as we age “are scientifically proven,” defends this graduate in Physical Activity and Sport. She points out that, in addition to strengthening bones and reducing the risk of heart disease, it helps “fight diabetes and reduce hot flashes.” And it helps “improve body composition.” “Localized fat does not go away with localized exercise. No matter how many sit-ups you do, you will not lose fat from a specific area. Strength training makes us gain muscle mass, there we have a natural fat burner. The mistake is to focus on aerobic exercise only », she warns. Tabares advises, in any case, to choose sports modalities “with which we enjoy” since only in this way “will we maintain the routine over time and its benefits”.

The “ideal” sports program for Alberto García Bataller would be six days a week – at least four – one hour of physical exercise each day. «Two strength sessions with weights in the gym; two days of cardio (running, jumping rope, fast walking, Nordic walking…); and two work on the abdominal area and pelvic floor – planks, pilates or fitball– », he details.