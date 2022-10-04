After Messi, another superb signing considered

After the World Cup in Qatar, the Mercato PSG should come alive with the extension of Lionel Messi. But the Argentinian is not the only one in this case.

Mercato PSG: An offer in preparation for Lionel Messi

Despite the maneuvers of FC Barcelona to repatriate Lionel Messi next summer, Paris Saint-Germain continue to work seriously in order to convince the Argentine star to continue the adventure in Ligue 1 and possibly retire there. To achieve this, the Parisian leaders would be willing to offer him to activate the additional year option contained in his initial contract, plus another optional season, all against a salary of 30 million euros net annual.

Either the same salary he has received since his free arrival in August 2021. However, the teammate of Neymar and Mbappe does not intend to consider his future before the end of the World Cup in Qatar. While waiting for Messi’s response, PSG would also be looking into the case of another executive from Christophe Galtier.

PSG Mercato: After Messi, Campos wants to extend Ramos

According to the information disclosed by Eduardo Inda, Paris Saint-Germain do indeed intend to extend Sergio Ramos’ contract for one season, i.e. until June 30, 2024. “Ramos has played every game for PSG. Last year he played around 800 minutes and he already has more than 900 this season. At PSG they are delighted and the club’s intention is to renew the player for one season.explained the Spanish journalist on the set of the famous show The Chiringuito.

Even though Luis Campos has not yet met with representatives of the 36-year-old central defender to discuss the subject, the director of Ok Diario, assures that “Sergio Ramos is delighted with life, except with Luis Enrique. He is very happy in Paris. Living in Paris, playing at PSG, they pay you very well… not bad at all. » Free on June 30, 2023, the 2010 World Champion could therefore accept PSG’s proposal to continue with the Rouge et Bleu.