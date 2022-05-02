After Messi, De Jong on his way to Paris SG?

PSG Mercato: After recovering Lionel Messi a year ago, Paris SG could strike another big blow at Barça with Frankie De Jong this summer.

PSG Mercato: Barça forced to sell Frenkie De Jong this summer?

Landed in July 2019 from Ajax Amsterdam against an envelope of 86 million euros, Frankie De Jong could already leave FC Barcelona. This Monday, the Spanish newspaper AS reveals that Joan Laporta could resolve to let the Dutch midfielder go during the next summer transfer window. The Catalan club having reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Carlos Soler for an amount of 20 million euros.

Not really comfortable at Barça for a few months, the 24-year-old could therefore join another club at the end of the season. A golden opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain, who were overtaken on the wire in 2019 by Josep Maria Bartomeu, former president of the Blaugranas. Moreover, a price would even already be fixed for its possible transfer.

PSG Mercato: Frenkie De Jong in Paris for 70M€?

Not necessarily opposed to the departure of Frankie De JongFC Barcelona would still claim a check for 70 million euros to let go of his 24-year-old player. According to information from the Madrid daily AS, the culé club could sacrifice De Jong this summer to make room in the Catalan midfield and recover liquidity.

Despite everything, this operation should not be easy to complete for Paris SG. Indeed, the Iberian media ensures that Manchester United, Bayern Munich and other European leaders would also be announced in the ranks for the former teammate of Lionel Messi. At the same time, Valencia denied on Monday the agreement announced with Barcelona for Carlos Soler, supposed to push de Jong towards the exit.

“In view of the information published this Monday in AS, Valencia categorically denies having an agreement or that there is any negotiation with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Carlos Soler. The Club is currently in open negotiations with the footballer and his agents to extend its contractual relationship with Valencia CF.”, wrote the Spanish club on its official website. It remains to be seen how the soap opera will end. DeJong.