after Metroid Dread the team works on an action RPG, Project Iron – Nerd4.life

Metroid Dread it was a great success for MercurySteam, and the Spanish team has no intention of stopping. Indeed, he is already working on a new project, a action RPG which currently responds to the code name of Project Iron.

Best debut ever for the series in the USA, Metroid Dread will therefore be a starting point and not an arrival point: in collaboration with 505 Games and a budget of 27 million euros, the studio will aim to create a high quality cross-platform experience.

“We are thrilled to be working with MercurySteam, a studio that has worked on a number of extraordinary intellectual properties over the years, including the recent success of Metroid Dread in partnership with Nintendo,” said Raffi and Rami Galante, CEO of Digital Bros.

“Considering MercurySteam’s creative vision and talent, as well as the great experience of 505 Games, users can certainly expect high-quality, engaging and thrilling game play.”

Will the commitment on Project Iron imply a stop to the partnership with Nintendo for a new, possible chapter of Metroid? It is unlikely: in the past the team has already tried their hand at two different projects at the same time, and the investment of Digital Bros. will allow the hiring of new staff.