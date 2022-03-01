After months at the top, Final Fantasy 16 is no longer the most anticipated in Japan in favor of another game

Famitsu magazine produces a monthly ranking in which players vote for their favorites.

Like the rest of the games in the franchise, Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most anticipated titles by players around the world. The new work of Square Enix It has been for months starring in the famous surveys that Famitsu magazine carries out in Japan in relation to the favorite titles of users for the future.

FFXVI had been at the top for several months in a rowFinal Fantasy XVI has risen to the top of this ranking on numerous occasions, and had been at the top for many months without any other protagonist being able to dethrone him. Now, in the latest survey collected by Nintendo Everything, there has been a change in the topwith the sequel to Breath of the Wild snatching the position.

The game of The Legend of Zelda It still does not have a confirmed title, but its launch scheduled for this 2022 has ended up causing players to increasingly want to get their hands on it on Nintendo Switch. Other console titles like Splatoon 3 or Bayonetta 3 are also at the top of the table, although you will see some games already released due to votes being collected in the first half of February. We leave you the complete list below.

Most anticipated games in Japan

Sequel to Breath of the Wild (Switch)

Final Fantasy XV (PS5)

Splatoon 3 (Switch)

Bayonetta 3 (Switch)

Dragon Quest X Offline (Switch)

Triangle Strategy (Switch)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

Ushirou (Switch)

Elden Ring (PS4)

Elden Ring (PS5)

Chocobo GP (Switch)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch)

Pragmata (PS5)

Dragon Quest X Offline (PS4)

Atelier Sophie 2 (Switch)

Atelier Sophie 2 (PS4)

Relayer (PS4)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4)

Forspoken (PS5)

Dragon Quest X Offline (PS5)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS4)

Neptunia x Serran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Switch)

Relayer (PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)

Anonymous;Code (PS4)

Metal Max: Wild West (Switch)

Granblue Fantasy Relink (PS4)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5)

Anonymous;Code (Switch)



It is worth noting that the director of Final Fantasy XVI himself commented at the end of 2021 that the game was delayed half a year due to the effects of the pandemic, which could have affected the perception of the players. We still do not have a release date marked on the calendar, although we have been summoned to the spring of this 2022 to find out more details about the new numbered installment of the legendary saga.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Final Fantasy 16, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Japan, Nintendo Switch, Square Enix and Nintendo.