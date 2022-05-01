After monumental concert with Madonna, Maluma thanked “Medallo”

The Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín was filled with more than 40,000 spectators during the concert this Saturday, April 30, starring the native of that city, Maluma.

Although there were some setbacks that prevented the event from starting at 8:00 pm, as planned, the Show had great success because, in addition to the three hours of hits sung by the artist, on stage was the queen of pop, Madonna.

The artist started with the song Hawaiiwhich he let the public complete while the background track played; the music stopped a bit because the paisa could not contain his emotion and cried in front of his fans for a few seconds.

“If they want me in my house, the rest does not matter,” said the cute boy of Medellín during the show, which was also enjoyed for free through Amazon Music’s Twitch.

After midnight, the screams from the stadium increased as the queen of pop, Madonna, took to the stage. With seductive dances, he performed with Maluma the song they made together: Medellina composition that already has more than 53 million views on YouTube.

It didn’t end there performance of the American singer as she returned to the microphone to sing one of her hits, Music.

Likewise, during the concert, Maluma and La Haus launched the ‘Una Haus para Medallo City’ initiative, with which they will work to build and deliver houses to homeless people from the capital of Antioquia.

Maluma, current proptech investor, He said: “Today a change begins in my city, the city in which we all feel at home, but where unfortunately not everyone has a home.” La Haus and the singer will start the project by contributing one million dollars and will work on the formulation of the construction plan.

Finally, to finish the concert, Maluma sang again HawaiiHowever, on that occasion he was bare-chested and with fireworks that lit up the Medellín sky.

Around 1:00 a.m., the singer wrote on his official Twitter account thanking his hometown for the night he lived with his fans.

“Speechless, what an HP night!!! Thank you #Medal! They are a CHIMBA #Medalloenelmapa #Maluma #Medellín #QueChimbaserPaisa”.

It should be noted that it is planned that this concert called Medellin on the Map leave more than nine million dollars for the city, considering that it also had a hotel occupancy of 95%. This was confirmed by the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, on his Twitter account.

During the last week of April, the capital of Antioquia has been the stage for the development of important events. Only this Friday, April 29, Ricardo Montaner appeared in Plaza Mayor, at the same time, the La Macarena entertainment center received the Argentine musical duo Pimpinela.

At the same time, Karol G, who was recently the main artist of the Coachella festival, shared a free concert in the streets of Provenza, in a sector of Poblado in Medellín, to promote her latest single.

With the development of these events, Medellin reached an economic benefit of 15 million dollars and hotel occupancy almost 100%, which gives way to the city functioning as a platform for national and international events.

“We have to feel happy and proud with all these activities. Medellín is on the map of major events and major investors. This is a benchmark city for entertainment in Latin America. This is possible thanks to the entrepreneurs, the promoters and the synergy that we all do”, said the Secretary of Economic Development, Alejandro Arias García.