after more than 30 years it will be surprising to see him again like this

Impossible to forget his face: after thirty years the characters of the film Pretty Woman they are indelible in our memory, as happens when it comes to the great classics of world cinema.

In addition to the protagonists Vivian and Edward (played by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere) who made us dream with their incredible love story, another character that has conquered the public is that of the manager of the hotel where the couple is staying. Her name was Barney Thompson, remember? It is he who will help Vivian to find a suitable dress for Edward’s business dinner and who will teach her the rules of bon ton at the table.

It was the one who lent his face to Barney Héctor Elizondo, New York actor born of Puerto Rican parents. His career began in the mid-60s acting in various films, but it will be thanks to the collaboration with his great friend director Garry Marshall who will have the opportunity to take part in Pretty Woman.

So let’s see what Elizondo did after the incredible success of the historic film and how it has become today: you will be speechless!

In 1990, at the time of this cult film so much resembling a modern reinterpretation of Cinderella, the actor was 54 years old.

In fact, he was born on December 22, 1936, so today he is almost 85 years old. After Pretty Woman went on to act by taking part in famous films such as Beverly Hills Cop III And Love in the time of cholera and to famous TV series such as Grey’s Anatomy.

In this photo we see how it looks in recent years: let’s face it, apart from the very diminished hair, Héctor Elizondo has remained more or less the same, don’t you think?