after more than 50 years, the brand disappears from arcades in Japan – Nerd4.life

After more than 50 years, the Sega brand will disappear from arcades which were owned by the company in Japan, and which have made the history of video games but also of Japanese popular culture, representing historical landmarks.

Sega Sammy has announced that it will sell the remaining 14.9% of its own Sega Entertainment division to Genda, a company that has already largely taken over the control of this section, effectively abandoning the entertainment center sector in Japan. In this way, Genda gains complete control of the buildings and structures of the chain of arcades and various entertainment parks that were under the Sega brand, in a historic rotation.

With the strong impact of the Covid pandemic on the finances of this division, Sega Sammy has decided to leave everything and therefore abandon this historical section of its business.

The Sega Arcade of Ikeburo, already closed in recent months

In September 2020, due to this generalized crisis, Sega had closed the famous Akihabara arcade center in Tokyo, a real icon for video games and the videogame landscape in general.

With the sale, the Sega Entertainment division will become Genda GiGO Entertainment and all the centers will change the branding from Sega to GiGO, in the next period. This is the end of an era, considering that Sega’s first arcades were opened in the late 1960s, including the famous Joypolis parks and Sega arcade Clubs. In the period of maximum expansion, during the 90s, there were almost 1000 arcade centers in Japan under the Sega brand.

The first centers to change the name from Sega to GiGO will be those of Ikebukuro, Akihabara and Shinjuku, then the change will be carried out throughout the rest of the country. However, the operation should only concern the management of physical centers such as amusement arcades, parks and arcades, while the construction of the machines should still continue to be managed directly by Sega.