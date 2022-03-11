After more than three decades covering Russia, I leave desperate

In Mariupol they dig mass graves to bury the dead of the war 0:58

Publisher’s note: Nic Robertson is CNN’s award-winning international diplomatic affairs editor whose experience, knowledge and expertise have established his reputation as one of the media’s best international correspondents.

(CNN) — I am leaving Moscow angry and sad. It feels like a step from darkness to light, but left behind are friends trapped in one man’s tunnel vision. Russian President Vladimir Putin is destroying not just Ukraine, but two nations, condemning Russians to an isolation they have not necessarily chosen.

Over the last two months, while reporting from Moscow, I have met many people who have been horrified, shocked and stunned by Putin’s gratuitous aggression. Some of them believed him when he said that he would not invade the Ukraine. Some even knew players from the Kremlin’s inner circle and thought they understood the president’s red lines, but now that trust is gone and they fear he has no limits.

What makes Putin’s actions even more brazen is the way he executed his plot in full view of everyone. Him distracting with one hand, him shifting attention to diplomacy, even as he falsely insisted that his massive troops were conducting exercises on Ukraine’s borders.

Ordinary Muscovites did not even flinch as he perpetrated this betrayal by taking the nation to war with a carefully prepared cocktail of grievances.

Putin spent years building a false narrative along with his empire. Wishes denied to him, such as NATO’s withdrawal to the 1997 lines or a ban on Ukraine’s accession, were the fault of the West, according to him. But if Putin believed that Russia’s security was threatened, and that the modern Western world was at odds with him, the truth is that he never adjusted to the changing dynamics of the 21st century.

the taste of freedom

My first visit to Moscow took place in 1990, shortly after the Iron Curtain began to fall. The year before, he had seen the fall of the Berlin Wall, heralding the reunification of East and West Germany, and shortly afterward he was in Bucharest when Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu was deposed.

Back then, a pack of American Marlboro cigarettes waved on the side of the road in front of the CNN office on imposing Kutuzovsky Prospekt got you a taxi ride, another pack bought you a haircut. Moscow was finally connected to the world; our office had phone lines that I helped install as a young engineer that were direct satellite extensions to our switchboard in Atlanta.

During those long, bright summer days, the last leader of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, gave permission for our network to set up a stage in Red Square, in the center of the Russian capital. We were the first Western media to broadcast live from the legendary parade ground, meters from Lenin’s tomb and in the shadow of the Kremlin’s menacing brick walls, and witnessed the last Party Congress of the Soviet Union.

The world was changing, the Cold War was thawing, new horizons were in sight, and a generation of Russians was about to taste the freedoms they craved.

Seven years later, I helped Gorbachev—who had been ousted from power shortly after our Red Square debut, ousted in a coup, and succeeded by the alcoholic Boris Yeltsin—up a rickety iron staircase to another stage. live on top of a fancy new western chain hotel, where we were covering that year’s election. Democracy seemed to be within reach.

The nights in Moscow in ’97 were wild, with revelers dancing in the bars, and often on top of them. The country was on the move, with vast fortunes to be made, oligarchs newly minted as rangers turned poachers, KGB agents turned mobsters acquiring state assets, and Putin was working his way to power.

In the closing minutes of the 20th century, Yeltsin brought Putin out of the money-corrupted Kremlin environment to replace him as Russia’s president, and in exchange, Yeltsin, who had fought corruption charges, was granted immunity from prosecution.

For a time, after Putin came to power at the turn of the millennium, there was a hint of a modernizer in Russia’s new leader, but that reputation did not last long. With unbridled passion, he was quick to exploit nationalism, embrace imperial nostalgia, and the conservatism of the Russian Orthodox Church fueled Soviet-era misgivings of Westerners and cracked down on dissent. None of this was done to make Russia a better place to live; it only made it easier for him to govern.

He quickly shed all vestiges of the liberal skin that, he admits, was never his: in his view, the disintegration of the Soviet Union had been a national disaster that he intended to correct. And although he came to power promising to eradicate corruption, in reality it only skyrocketed under his command.

This year, as I have been in Moscow covering the buildup and outbreak of war in neighboring Ukraine, it has become painfully clear to me that, just as the Nazis did in Germany during the 1930s and 1940s, Putin has made laws to his measure. And like many strongmen before him, Russia’s president is ruthlessly unleashing the complacent and complicit state apparatus he built himself, to obediently enforce them.

In short, all your wishes are easily executed.

A burning fury in Russia

In recent days, Moscow’s clogged arteries have been filled with the flashing blue lights of police vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from lowly traffic cops to heavy trucks loaded with newly arrested protesters, whose blaring sirens insist the other traffic yield to them as they make their way.

As more Ukrainian cities collapsed under Russian bombardment, at home riot-ready cops applied Putin’s Orwellian order to crush any sympathy for their neighbors. Throughout Russia, more than 1,000 protesters a day were arrested during the first week of the war.

We watched as young and old, men and women, were beaten, arms folded behind their backs, faces slammed into the ground, legs spread apart by a well-trained, well-paid, threatening human machine. A branch of the state has grown up for this purpose, and is now being wielded unabashedly.

There is a burning rage when you see what is happening in both Ukraine and Russia, knowing that the innocent are going to suffer, and find your voice strangled and struggling to scream against the blatant fabricated folly of Putin’s justification for war.

Every morally repugnant and outrageous act you witness is another coal for that inner fire. Every frigid night watching protesters get arrested for daring to question Putin’s war, for daring to express their own opinions, turns the cold into a raging flame.

This too, like the war in the Ukraine, is the crucible of autocracy’s challenge to democracy, where freedom meets brute force and cynical laws.

Putin has molded the Russian state completely in his image, a move that will not be easily corrected. Most are cowed, the accomplices are too down to reverse their actions, their sanctioned cronies are warned to swallow their anger and take the losses for the team like true patriots.

On side streets, away from riot police, anti-war protesters stifled their feelings as they recounted their agonies, of “loving Russia,” “hating Putin” and torn by wanting to be “anywhere” but here.

Putin has sown a bitter harvest, with international condemnation bolstering his troops, strengthening his hand by silencing the unwilling. Independent media outlets, on life support since Russian security services allegedly poisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny nearly two years ago, are suddenly suffocated by harsh new media laws that muzzle any criticism, punish with up to 15 years in prison.

Less than a month before Putin’s invasion, I met presenter Ekaterina Kotrikadze from TV Rain, one of the last independent broadcasters. Her words from her then from her were prophetic: “You can never be sure that tomorrow your television channel will still be alive, on the air and broadcasting.”

Days after the start of the war, Putin had it closed. Kotrikadze, an eloquent voice of Russia’s dispossessed bright hopes, fled, out of Russia, with her publisher’s husband and her intelligent young children. The country is darker without them.

Putin’s so-called “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine resembles all his previous wars: Syria, Chechnya and Georgia. Lives crushed, cities blindly shattered by long-range rockets and artillery shells to sate the sight of him.

It is impossible to know where his fury ends, in the Ukraine or beyond. Putin insists that Ukraine is not a real country, and is in fact part of Russia, but will he stop even if he conquers it? Or is NATO, as he claims, the real problem, suggesting that it could stop at the border of the Western military alliance? Will there be a new Iron Curtain or will World War III break out like the last one did, by the calculating wishes of one man?

In Moscow there is no need to answer that. On the way to the airport on Saturday, I watched what appeared to be Putin’s cavalcade go by at breakneck speed in a fire of flashing lights and sirens, traffic in his direction barred from the highway. It was a timely reminder, if he needed one at all, of an undisputed emperor in his domain.

Part of the pain of seeing all this is knowing that much of Russia’s enormous intellectual and resource wealth is untapped. Meanwhile, a man and his cronies are destroying the country.

What I know for sure as I leave, and will continue to hold through all the horrible tomorrows Putin is willing to inflict, is that this is his war and not Russia’s. The question facing the world today is how to make that distinction clear.