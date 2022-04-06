After much hesitation, Amazon is already embracing the crypto world. And it does it together with a Spanish startup: Bit2Me

Amazon goes one step further to embrace the crypto world. If until recently they were very passive in putting their name next to cryptocurrency initiatives and companies, now that stage is being left behind with the alliance with Bit2Methe first crypto company recognized by the Bank of Spain.

The agreement is between Amazon Web Services and Bit2Me, where companies that use the latter’s utility token will be able to access the Activate program that includes up to $100,000 in credits to use on AWS web servers. An alliance between the Spanish cryptocurrency benchmark and an Amazon Web Services that continues in its search to expand startups with which to collaborate.

Amazon is always looking for new customers: now also crypto startups

According to the two companies, this “cooperation will help startups to create new solutions and pioneering products for the cryptocurrency industry and grow technologically.” In addition to collaborating, they will hold different “events in Spain throughout 2022 to attract and promote more startups from the crypto world”predictably from Spain and Latin America.

From Amazon Web Services Spain they explain that they regularly collaborate with organizations and accelerators such as Lanzadera, SeedRocket, BIND 4.0 or Wayra and investment funds such as Kibo Ventures, KFun or Adara Ventures, among many others. Now they will also do it with Bit2Me in the AWS Activate program, the first Spanish company focused on the crypto scene with which they reach this agreement.

AWS has collaborated in the past with platforms like Crypto.com, but this is the first time we have seen it take such an active role in promoting the crypto ecosystem. In mid-2021 we learned that Amazon itself was exploring the possible creation of its own digital currency, although those rumors have remained unheeded ever since.

We are seeing that the previous passive posture has been transformed into a pragmatic vision of the crypto ecosystem, treating this type of company like any other. From AWS they are proud to have Amazon Managed Blockchain and remember that, 25% of all Ethereum workloads run on AWS.

The company chosen in Spain to promote this crypto ecosystem is Bit2Me. We are before the largest Spanish company specialized in crypto, with its own token and a base of more than 470,000 users. An exchange that tries to position itself on the “friendly side” of the crypto ecosystem, in the sense that it complies with multiple regulations and maintains close contact with official bodies such as the Bank of Spain.

Interestingly, in 2015 when they were building the company. Bit2Me opted for Google for its servers because Amazon was not clear about allying itself with this crypto company, according to Leif Ferreira, founder of Bit2Me. Several years later, it seems that the perspective has changed.

Founded in 2014, Bit2Me maintains a transaction volume of 1,100 million euros, has reached an agreement with Prosegur Crypto to store its funds and is working on the launch of Bit2Me Card, a card together with MasterCard with which to pay in euros and in virtual currency.

While worldwide the great reference is Coinbase, from Spain this company has emerged that already has almost 200 employees between its different offices. Bit2Me explains that its goal is to become a bridge between fiat money and the crypto world. At the beginning of February, they presented Bit2Me Launchpad, a tool to allow other companies to be able to “tokenize” themselves and enter the blockchain ecosystem. Now, those companies that are encouraged to collaborate with Bit2Me can also participate directly in the Amazon Web Services Activate program.

AWS wins new clients for its platform and trusts the criteria of the Spanish company to select interesting projects. On the Bit2Me side, they manage to place their brand next to a giant like Amazon Web Services. Something that comes from a cryptocurrency company is quite a milestone. An approach to the crypto world that we will foreseeably see more often, as more large companies dare to try their luck.

Image | WebSummit