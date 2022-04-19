After Neymar and Messi, Paris wants to strike at Barça

PSG Mercato: After Neymar and Lionel Messi, Paris SG still wants to disgust Barça. A prodigy of Xavi would thus be on the shelves of the Red and Blue.

PSG Mercato: Al-Khelaïfi insists on a nugget from Barça

Five years after having shocked the entire football world by lifting the release clause of Neymar Jr for 222 million euros and a season after stealing Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain would prepare another very ugly round against FC Barcelona. Even if the file is not at all simple, Qatar and its petrodollars would like to snatch one of the great hopes of the Catalan club during the next summer transfer window. Indeed, according to information from the Spanish daily Sportwhile the extension of the nugget Gavi, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been dragging on for months, several other large European teams are already in line to try to recover it at the end of the season.

If negotiations fail, the management of the Blaugranas can resolve to place their 17-year-old player on the market this summer. In the fight with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Paris SG would have already made it clear to the representatives of the young midfielder that he was ready to pay the 50 million euros of his release clause. Especially since the Barcelona management is not really reassuring about the future of the young Spanish international.

PSG Mercato: Barça takes stock of Gavi

Revelation of the season on the FC Barcelona side, Gavi continues to show off his talent in each of his appearances under Xavi Hernandez. Despite his desire to continue with his training club, the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement on the terms of an extension of his lease. A situation which has already put Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Liverpool of Jürgen Klopp, one of the most fervent admirers of Catalan crack, on high alert. Before the game against Cadiz on Monday evening, Mateu Alemany provided an update on the Gavi and Sergi Roberto files. And the football director of the culé club has publicly admitted that Barça is having economic problems in these two cases.

“We are talking with Sergi Roberto and Gavi. There are economic problems and it is normal for there to be a process. When we have to announce something, we will do it”said the president’s aide Joan Laporta in comments reported by Sport. PSG and the other courtiers of the Spanish prodigy therefore remain attentive to the situation.

To be continued…