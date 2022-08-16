after Neymar, Mbappé is clashed by Messi fans

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Lukaku, an idea that is gaining ground

After a relatively quiet season at this level, the war of egos seems declared at PSG! Kylian Mbappé set things on fire by demanding the transfer of Neymar this summer, which the Brazilian ended up learning. And then there was the very negative attitude of the Frenchman on Saturday against Montpellier (5-2), which earned him his share of criticism. Criticisms supported by Neymar himself via Twitter, when it came to criticizing the fact that it was KM who took the penalties while the Ney is much more skilful in the exercise than him…

And it may not be over! Because Lionel Messi fans also do not hesitate to make fun of a player known for his excessive ego. For two days, they have taken up a tweet from Mbappé dating back to July 19, in which he was pleased to appear for the third year in a row on the cover of the FIFA video game. Messi supporters recalled that at the same age (23), their protege could be proud of having three Ballons d’Or, when Mbappé is still waiting for his first. It’s fair game, especially given the words of the world champion in France Football on his ambition for the most prized individual award. But that will not help Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos to pacify their locker room!