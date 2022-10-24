After Nicki Minaj, Cardi B gets confused with Madonna

The weekend will have been hectic for Cardi B. Arrested by Madonna on social networks, the singer did not let herself go, even if it meant launching a clash with the pop star.

Cardi B and Madonna, it’s heating up

October 21 marked the 30th anniversary of the book’s release. Sex by Madonna, a work perfectly summed up by its short title, which at the time did not fail to arouse indignation. Decades later, Madonna will sign a nod to the anniversary date of the release of her project, explaining that she has paved the way for many current artists, including Cardi BMiley Cyrus or even Kim Kardashian: “In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, women kissing women, and me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my views on sexuality in an ironic way. I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to disparage me for assuming myself as a woman. » She will continue: ” Now Cardi B can rap about her sh*tKim Kardashian can cover any magazine showing her butt […] you’re welcome, bitches. »while concluding his remarks with a clown emoji.

An outing little appreciated by Cardi B, who will respond tit for tat: “I have paid tribute to this woman so many times, because I grew up listening to her. […] These icons become disappointments as soon as you break into the industry. »

A few hours later, the interpreter of Bodak Yellow will sign a new message, confirming that the pseudo clash was already settled, in private: “I spoke to Madonna. It was wonderful. »