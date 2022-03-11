After not having to eat and asking for donations; famous actress and singer comes out of the closet

recently called the attention from the spotlight that a famous actress from Televisa, who for many years worked on TV Azteca and in fact rose to fame on this television station, however, after losing her job, she ended up in the ruinespecially during the pandemic this due to the lack of income in the artistic medium.

However, his harsh past and the difficult times he went through due to the crisis sanitary is not what attracts attention around its name, but has recently declared that he had an affair with another woman for which he declared himself bisexual and came out of the closet.

It is about the famous actress, singer, producer and screenwriter Lolita Cortés, who is 51 years old and who recently came out of the closet in addition to declaring herself a queer person and bisexual; in short, he emphasized that she has the ability to fall in love with both a man and a woman.

It is worth remembering that this actress She gained outstanding fame and presence in the artistic guild since she was a judge on the reality show La Academia on TV Azteca, however, some time later she was fired from this television station.

Lolita Cortés had no money to eat

It is worth noting that he was later on Televisa; However, when the pandemic hit, she lost her job and had to resort to selling her clothes and asking for donations through social networks to survive.

Given the lack of income, Lolita Cortés ended up with a huge debt after undergoing spinal surgery and even asked for a job washing bathrooms in a bakerythis before his desperation for not having money to pay for the services in his house.

“We don’t have to pay for electricity or gas and we bathe in whatever way we can and eat whatever we need with bolillo… I was seeing that in a bakery they needed people to wash the bathrooms and all that, so I thought ‘I’m great cleaning and great at doing the housework’”, revealed for the Program Today.

Lolita Cortes came out of the closet

However, this hard past in which she had difficult times, especially financially, has been left behind and she recently returned to work on various projects both on Televisa and in theater after leaving “The stars dance today”, so now Lolita Cortés spoke of his recent statements about a secret affair he had with a woman and this statement was made in an interview with TV Notes.

The famous actress and singer confessed that it was in the 90s that she had a relationship with a woman after ending with the father of her children, and assured that she is willing to love a man so much man as a woman so he declared himself bisexual; however, she had hidden it because her mother was against her.

Currently the actress returned to the theater with Chantal Andere and is active in various aspects of her professional life.

