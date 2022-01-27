After only 21 weeks of pregnancy, she gives birth to one of the smallest babies in the world: as is the record premature baby today

Stories of miracles exist. Being born premature is really something dangerous, from the first moments of life. Richard is a premature baby, born only at 21 weeks of gestation, which really put him to the test. His story is of great hope for many who live in such complicated situations.

Richard, little survivor

It was the 5 June 2020 when Richarda little baby from Minneapolis, has decided to surprise everyone by coming into the world alone 21 weeks of gestation. In fact, the child was born well 131 days earlier the presumed date of birth, which represents a situation of extreme danger for the unborn child.

In fact, the doctors who delivered him early did not give the baby much chance of success. On the contrary, they went too far saying that probably he would never make it, but in reality it wasn’t. Richard, the June 5, 2021has his homework first birthdayamazing anyone who took his story into analysis.

When his mother Beth was hospitalized urgently for complications and it was induced childbirth, the doctors immediately did their utmost to ensure that the little one was able to stay alive, despite the very low probability of success. the challenge was to make it survive the first week, as in that case the chances would have greatly increased.

Another big obstacle for the little one and his family was undoubtedly there pandemic, who saw him completely alone, as no one could visit him due to the risk of contagion. Despite this, Richard held out for well 6 months of hospitalization, after which he was discharged, in good health.

Obviously he had to bring the oxygen goggles for a while after the resignation, precisely because there was still a need to have a hand in breathing, but that doesn’t seem like a problem for him. For a while, Richard was also the most premature baby in the worldbut to overcome it by yourself 24 hours was another little warrior, also from the United States.

