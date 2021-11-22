Sports

after Osimhen he also loses Anguissa

NAPLES – After defeat on the pitch by Inter, the Naples has resumed training this morning to prepare Wednesday’s match against Spartak Moscow in Russia for the fifth day of the Europa League. As reported by the official website of Napoli: “The group was divided into two parts. Those who played from the beginning at San Siro did unloading work while the rest of the group, after an initial activation phase, did agility circuit work. , young bull and game on a reduced field “.

Injury for Anguissa

“Anguissa underwent diagnostic tests that revealed a distracting lesion of the left adductor. The blue midfielder has begun the rehabilitation process”, reads the official website of Napoli on the physical conditions of Anguissa.

Osimhen leaves the Niguarda hospital in Milan

Osimhenmeanwhile, he left the Niguarda hospital in Milan and should be operated on in Naples in the next few days. The Nigerian, after a clash with Skriniar in the match against Inter, has reported multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and left cheekbone. Therefore, surgery will be needed.

