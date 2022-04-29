After passing Elden Ring with her feet, the popular streamer ElviraYuki already thinks of new challenges

The content creator is being a revelation among the FromSoftware gaming community.

The FromSoftware gaming community surprises us every day with all kinds of challenges and fascinating challenges. beyond the classic not hitwhich has continued to impress us with new formulas, other players have decided to abandon traditional controls to explore other ways to beat Elden Ring and the studio’s previous works.

It is the case of elvirayuki, the content creator who has been completing games in the Dark Souls series and the recent Elden Ring using a dance mat as a controller. An incredible challenge that not only requires great concentration, but also requires tremendous physical effort in sessions of more than four hours of intense combat.

At 3Djuegos we have been able to speak with ElviraYuki, and she has told us how the idea for the dance mat came about. “One day I was watching videos on YouTube and a very curious one appeared to me of a girl, I think I remember American, going over to the Nameless King of Dark Souls 3 with a dance pad and I was amazed. I have always liked challenges like No Hit or beating games at level 1. From that moment I started to investigate the idea and I really liked it”. In addition to the challenges with feet, ElviraYuki has also managed to overcome Bloodborne without receiving a single hit (No Hit) and dark souls level oneboth with the controller and with the dance mat.

The difficulty changes completely playing with the dance mat“In the beginning I thought it was going to be impossible, since I not only pass the bosses with my feet, but also the paths that, although it may not seem like it, are more difficult than some bosses”, ElviraYuki explained to us. “But in the end I was convinced and started this challenge of passing the games with the feet with the first Dark Souls. I also did it with the intention that people would see that the games they are not so difficult and that they be given a chance, as I don’t think Dark Souls needs an easy mode.”

The hardest bosses to kill with your feet

Although there is some consensus among gamers about which are the most difficult bosses in FromSoftware games when played with a controller, we asked ElviraYuki which ones have cost her the most on the dance mat. The streamer has confirmed that the difficulty changes completely and that although a boss is very easy or difficult with the control, it can feel completely different on the ‘dance pad’.

“This carpet does not have to move the camera, so the bosses like Friede, from Dark Souls 3 or like Ornstein and Smough, in Dark Souls 1 in which it is essential to move the camera, since there are two instead of one, have been horrible to kill, and more at level 1 on the dance pad, as I did with Ornstein and Smough. But other bosses like measurebeing very big and only one, has been one of the easiest bosses to do with dance pad.”

Hold the beat on the dance mat

When we see ElviraYuki maintain those very long gaming sessions with the intensity that FromSoftware titles require and still moving on the carpet of dance, it is impossible not to be speechless, and not only because of the tremendous difficulty of overcoming games like these with a peripheral like the dance pad, but also because of the physical effort involved.

If ElviraYuki is capable of achieving it, it is because she has always practiced sports: “Currently, I go to the gym and thanks to that I can continue more or less well for 4 or 5 hours What do I do daily? It is true that I end up exhausted, since in the end this is mentally tiring and, now with the dancepad, physically too. But thanks to the fact that since I was little I have been an athlete I can bear it.”

What are ElviraYuki’s plans after Elden Ring?

If you are following ElviraYuki’s adventure through the Middle Lands, you will have already seen that has managed to overcome the final boss of Elden Ringbut we’re sure the content creator’s journey doesn’t end here and we asked her to tell us about the challenges she plans to face in the future.

ElviraYuki is already thinking about new games, like Hollow Knight“After Elden Ring I want to finish the run I was doing of Dark Souls 1 at level 1 (I stayed in the DLC) and finish all the From games with my feet, since I still have some like Sekiro, Dark Souls 2 or Bloodborne”, ElviraYuki explained to us, although she is also looking for a way to configure the dance mat for other gameslike Hollow Knight. “In Elden Ring I want to make bosses at level 1 and something I plan to do very soon is kill Malenia with the feet, without any weapononly with the fists (caestus)”.

ElviraYuki has seen her popularity skyrocket and has continued to grow as a content creator. She has more and more followers and she has confessed to us that on her last visit to a manga fair, there were many who recognized her and asked her for a photo: “I was amazed because I am a ‘random person’. Since small I’ve always wanted to be a YouTuber and well, little by little I am achieving it”, celebrated ElviraYuki, who is still living what is happening as “a dream”. However, the content creator has also recognized that she is carrying a lot of stress, because although she is doing very well, he fears that things may change: “I’m trying to give it my all for one day, fulfill my biggest dream, which is to live from this“.

Remember that you can follow ElviraYuki’s impressive challenges on her Twitch channel, where she plays live, from her YouTube channel and her twitter accountand if you want to know more about the latest work by FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, at 3DJuegos you have our definitive analysis of Elden Ring available.

