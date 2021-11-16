Sports

After Perisic is Kostic: how much does Inter aim to spend. It could arrive in January if …

The Croatian is not willing to renew his contract and the Nerazzurri club prepares the assault on the Eintracht player

Inter are preparing to greet Ivan Perisic and to welcome Filip Kostic. The Croatian has no intention of renewing his contract expiring in 2022 and Kostic perfectly matches the identikit drawn by the Nerazzurri club for the left-handed wing. “Given that the Croatian is destined to say goodbye to zero in June, the Nerazzurri would not mind monetizing (even slightly) his farewell: in that case, the attack on Kostic expected in June could be anticipated as early as January. Especially if the club managed to raise cash from other outings“, underlines the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Vecino, who has made his stomach ache public, is the main candidate for the exit. The aim is to spend ten million, not more, also because the Nerazzurri can take advantage of a favorable context: the 29-year-old Serbian, who has a contract only until 2023, has recently broken up with his historic agent Fali Ramadani and would have approached Alessandro Lucci, agent of 4 nerazzurri in the squad. If these good offices will serve to bring him closer to Milan, we will see “.

November 16, 2021 (change November 16, 2021 | 08:01)

