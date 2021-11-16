After Perisic is Kostic: how much does Inter aim to spend. It could arrive in January if …

Inter are preparing to greet Ivan Perisic and to welcome Filip Kostic. The Croatian has no intention of renewing his contract expiring in 2022 and Kostic perfectly matches the identikit drawn by the Nerazzurri club for the left-handed wing. “Given that the Croatian is destined to say goodbye to zero in June, the Nerazzurri would not mind monetizing (even slightly) his farewell: in that case, the attack on Kostic expected in June could be anticipated as early as January. Especially if the club managed to raise cash from other outings“, underlines the Gazzetta dello Sport.