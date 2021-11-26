After Pfizer also Moderna, it is now approved for over 18s

BERN – After the Pfizer preparation, Moderna also engages the booster for “everyone” (aged 18 and over). This week, in fact, the holder of the authorization Moderna Switzerland GmbH presented more data on booster vaccination with its own anti-COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax®).

Swissmedic evaluated the benefits and risks of a booster vaccination for the entire adult population and changed the information on the drug. All adults can therefore immediately carry out a booster vaccination with half the dose, after at least six months have elapsed from the administration of the second dose.

Booster recommended for everyone – Meanwhile, in the light of the clear increase in the number of cases in Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Commission for Vaccination (VAC) are recommending booster vaccination for the general population, including people with less than 65 years old.

This recommendation is in line with the approval decision adopted by the Swiss Institute for Therapeutic Products Swissmedic.

Put a stop to the transmission of the virus – In this way it is intended to strengthen individual protection from infection and thus put a stop to the transmission and spread of the virus in the current epidemic situation.

Over 350,000 people did it – To date, the booster vaccination has been administered to more than 350,000 people: these are people over 65 and younger people at particular risk who run a very high risk of becoming seriously ill. These categories must continue to enjoy priority access to booster vaccination.

Ages 16 and up – Given the epidemiological situation and the rapidly increasing number of cases, the CFV and the FOPH recommend that all people aged 16 and over be able to access booster vaccination. Vaccination recommendations have been expanded accordingly. The so-called booster vaccination should be given at the earliest six months after full vaccination.

The most exposed – Up to now, booster vaccination was primarily recommended for people over 65 and younger people with pre-existing serious illnesses, as their vaccination protection against severe course decreases progressively and in the event of contagion the risk of becoming seriously ill or need to be hospitalized increases. For these age groups and for particularly exposed health professionals, the cantons have already started the administration of booster vaccinations. More than 350,000 people have been vaccinated so far. In most cantons, older people who wish to do so will get the booster vaccination by the end of the year. This category of people must also continue to benefit from priority access to booster vaccination. Approximately 1.2 million people over the age of 65 were given full vaccination six months ago and for whom a booster vaccination should be given in November or December if possible.

Transmission protection – Six months after full vaccination, people under the age of 65 continue to be well protected against severe forms of the disease. However, scientific data shows that protection against infection and mild forms of the disease also decreases for them. In most cases, younger people who become infected despite vaccination are asymptomatic or have rather mild symptoms and are rarely seriously ill. However, they can transmit the virus, albeit to a lesser extent than non-vaccinated people.

Avoid overload – By extending the booster vaccination to all young people from the age of 16 and adults in the current epidemic situation, the FOPH and CFV recommendation pursues the objective of helping to avoid overloading the health system. The recommendation is based on the extension of the approval by Swissmedic, which has approved the two mRNA vaccines for booster vaccination (with Pfizer for people aged 16 and over and Moderna from 18).

Better Pfizer or Moderna? – Booster vaccination with Pfizer’s vaccine is preferably recommended for persons under the age of 30, regardless of the vaccine used for the basic immunization. In principle, the same mRNA vaccine used for the basic immunization should be administered as far as possible. If the latter is not available locally, the other mRNA vaccine can also be used.

The detailed vaccination recommendations will be published today, November 26, 2021. The cantons decide and communicate when eligible persons can make an appointment. The transition between the booster vaccination of people over 65 and that of people under 65 occurs smoothly.

Basic immunization remains key – To get out of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination of people not yet vaccinated remains crucial.

Switzerland has sufficient vaccine quantities of both mRNA products to offer vaccination to all those who are recommended a booster vaccination and to all those who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021 and 2022.

So far 3’630 cases with serious side effects – From the examination carried out so far by Swissmedic on the undesirable effects of vaccines against Covid-19, 10’386 cases of suspected adverse reactions have emerged (out of a total of almost 12 million doses administered). Most of the notifications, ie 6’765 (65% of these 10’386), were not classified as serious, while 3’650 (35%) were declared serious. The Swiss Institute for Therapeutic Products indicates this today in a note.

Those affected were on average 52.1 years old, of which 13.1% were aged 75 or over. In cases classified as serious, the mean age was 54.8 years.

In 159 severe cases, people died at different intervals after vaccination. The mean age was 79.7 years. Despite a temporal association with vaccination, there is in no case any concrete evidence that vaccination was the cause of death, Swissmedic specifies.

According to the note, 7,129 (68.6%) notifications refer to Moderna’s Spikevax® Covid-19 vaccine (the vaccine used for about 65% of the doses administered and the most used in Switzerland) and 3007 (29 %) to Pfizer / BioNTech’s Comirnaty® (used for about 34% of administered doses).

The notifications of undesirable effects received and analyzed so far do not affect the positive benefit-risk profile of the anti Covid-19 vaccines used in Switzerland, Swissmedic specifies, according to which these notifications confirm the side effect profile known from the homologation studies and mentioned in the drug information.