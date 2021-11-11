“After Pfizer I don’t walk anymore” – Time





“Severely damaged by the vaccine.” The triathlon athlete Suzanna Newell can no longer walk after anti-covid vaccine. His testimony at the event “Real Not Rare”In front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Washington shocked everyone: “My name is Suzanna Newell. I live in Saint Paul, Minnesota with my husband and 2 teenage children – began Suzanna – On April 13, I happily followed the CDC’s recommendation and received my second dose of Pfizer. At that point, my whole life changed. Now I am severely disabled and I deal with corporate social responsibility “.



“Previously – explained Newell – I was a long time cyclist and triathlete. I had no pathologies and I had a healthy lifestyle. I was used to a full energy and highly motivated life. I loved to keep my body and mind strong. and with discipline. Ever since I have been sick, I have zero motivation or energy and am in a constant state of extreme fatigue. I have a hard time catching up on words and remembering things. I can’t concentrate, because my brain is in a constant fog in Whom I wander aimlessly. This is torture. I have developed a rash on my forehead. I constantly hear a loud ringing in my ears. My body, once strong, constantly hurts. I never have a moment of relief from joint pain. . It is as if I have aged 40 years overnight. I have intermittent dizziness, my vision is blurry, my right pupil is not dilating properly, my right leg is burning badly. I also have spa muscle contractions and contractions and I have internal vibrations. I am now a regular medical student with very few answers and many painful tests. I went to a neurologist, rheumatologist, cardiologist, gynecologist, neuro-ophthalmologist and physiotherapist among others. Most are overworked and don’t know this condition is possible, so on every visit I fight to be believed and not considered anxious. After 2 nights in the hospital at the Mayo Clinic and several follow-up appointments, my Mayo Clinic rheumatologist told me “There is no plan B, so I guess this is goodbye, which, for those of you who don’t. they know, it’s a nice way to say goodbye. “

The story of Suzanna’s drama continues: “They would no longer be interested in my case. More than 6 months have passed and most of the symptoms have worsened, not improved. I was diagnosed with SFN (” small fiber neuropathy “, small fiber neuropathy) and an autoimmune disease, but coming to these diagnoses has been a struggle, again as the case series is relatively new and unknown in the medical community. I have a strong support network and savings account that I can make However, I am concerned about those who fail. This is not an unvaccinated pandemic, this is a trauma pandemic. We are unnecessarily traumatized because our cases are neglected, misdiagnosed or hidden. We are not believed and the Our faith in the media and the government falters. Now we are being asked to do something to our bodies that we know can cause problems. We think that, at the very least, the public has a right to know ere that this is a possibility, before they make their choice to be vaccinated. The impositions will not stop the covid, they will only continue to increase discrimination and cause feelings of anxiety. People naturally argue, run away, or get stuck when they feel threatened. I was not afraid of the vaccine when I got it. I was excited to do my part for my country, but where was my country now that I was harmed. I would recommend that instead of what is currently being done, a support network be established for vaccine victims. We must also protect our children with the transparency of the vaccine’s true medical impacts. There must also be responsibility for those who will profit from keeping this damage hidden ”.